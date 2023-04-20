Add to that the fact that they barely scraped a second-leg win over Feyenoord in normal time last time out in the Europa League, needing Paulo Dybala to rescue them late on before progressing in the extra period, and Bayer Leverkusen have every reason to be confident.

While it's always tricky to compare sides across European leagues, Roma's draw with AC Milan and defeat to Inter in the last fortnight should show where they are at against solid European elite opposition.

Jose Mourinho's Roma enjoy home advantage in Thursday evening's first leg, but whether that actually plays into their hands remains to be seen; the Giallorossi haven't won either of their last two at the Stadio Olimpico.

I'm tempted by BAYER LEVERKUSEN TO WIN at 3/1 in this one and there are a few reasons why.

Roma's wobbles at home are a factor for boss Xabi Alonso to exploit and his side are on an excellent run of away form. Die Werkself haven't lost on their travels since going down 1-0 on February 3 at Augsburg - a run of nine games.

They demolished Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium in their quarter-final, winning 4-1, having also beaten Ferencvaros to nil in the Europa League to preserve a 100% record away from home in the event.

In fact, their 2-1 loss at Cologne on Friday was an anomaly in that it's the first defeat they've had since mid-February, home or away. If anyone is bringing form into this clash, it's the German side.

What's more, the goals of attacker Moussa Diaby have been a near constant in Europe. While still only on the fringes of double figures in the Bundesliga, the Frenchman has been a veritable threat across both the Europa League and Champions League campaigns, with five in total. Also effective in build-up play, he laid on an equaliser for Amine Adli on Friday - his 16th goal contribution in the league.

And at the other end of the field, they run an effective defensive unit. Cologne's goals last time out represent two of just three goals conceded over a run of five matches - while Roma have just one clean sheet in seven competitive matches.

Further worry for the Italians surrounds the fitness of Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy, whose chances of playing a full 90 minutes post-injury look slim.