Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy boss after five and half years

The 58-year-old led Italy to Euro 2020 glory at the expense of England but then failed to secure qualification for the World Cup.

It was the second straight absence from the tournament for the four-time world champions.

Former Italy and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti, who left Napoli at the end of the 2022-23 season after guiding the club to the Serie A title, are the names being linked with the role.

“Taking into account the important commitments of Euro 2024 qualifiers (on September 10 and 12 against North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days," read an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) statement.

Italy’s other qualifying opponents are Malta and England, against whom they suffered a 2-1 home defeat in March.

England host Italy at Wembley on October 17.