Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Real Madrid were resolute in their first leg win over RB Leipzig, limiting their hosts to 1.37 xGF and taking the lead thanks to a stellar strike from Brahim Diaz. Carlo Ancelotti's side are unbeaten in 31 matches across all competitions (in 90 minutes), a run that highlights their excellent consistency, and, why they are 9/2 second favourites to win the Champions League.

RB Leipzig have it all to do here, but aren't good travellers. They have won three of their last 10 away matches in all comps, losing five.

What are the best bets? The dynamic of this tie should suit Real Madrid perfectly, with Leipzig having to go for the win, which should provide Madrid with plenty of space to operate in possession and on the counter. A Real win and both teams scoring did appeal, but at 11/8 I can't let VINICIUS JR TO SCORE ANYTIME go unbacked. Ancelotti's side are unbeaten in 16 home games across all competitions this season, winning 14 and failing to score on just one occasion, netting 39 times. Madrid should add multiple goals to that tally here, and Vinicius looks nicely priced to be one of the scorers on the night. The Brazilian, fresh off a weekend brace against Valencia, has scored eight times in 11 games since returning from injury. In La Liga he's netted five times in eight appearances since regaining fitness, averaging 0.65 xG per 90.

Vinicius had four shots in the first leg equating to 0.61 xG, so with Leipzig likely playing in a more open fashion as they attempt to get back in the tie, Madrid's star winger should again get chances. Another bet I like is DANI CARVAJAL TO BE CARDED at 7/2. That price looks big, and looks to be based on his domestic fouls and card averages. In La Liga, Carvajal is averaging just 0.9 fouls per 90 but in the Champions League his average is more than double, at 2.0 fouls per game. He was carded in the first leg, making four fouls in Leipzig, and that was down to his direct opponent Xavi Simons, who is a tricky and direct winger. Given the pair are likely to duel it out again, and the visitors will be playing on the front foot, Carvajal could be in for another tough evening.

Vinicius will be a huge threat throughout this game, while Xavi Simons will cause all sorts of problems for Dani Caravajal, who looks a great price to be booked. Jude Bellingham loves to get stuck in and will be tasked with some defensive duties as Leipzig push hard. He has averaged 1.4 fouls per 90 this season so looks good to pick a few up here.

Team news Jude Bellingham will play here, although he is one booking away from a Champions League ban. Eduardo Camavinga is in the same boat but is a nailed-on starter regardless, and Ancelotti's only three injury concerns for the second leg are ACL victims David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, the latter two of whom are on track to return next month.

As for RB Leipzig, head coach Marco Rose will be forced into an alteration due to suspension, as French defender Mohamed Simakan was booked for the third time in the tournament in the first leg and must sit out the trip to the Spanish capital. Simakan started on the bench against Bochum anyway, and with Lukas Klostermann - Leipzig's only injury victim - still working his way back from a hip concern, Castello Lukeba and Willi Orban should form an untouched defensive barrier in front of Gulacsi, only just back from an abdominal strain himself. Midfield fulcrum Xaver Schlager returns from a Bundesliga suspension of his own, though, and the Austria international should earn an immediate midfield recall over countryman Nicolas Seiwald.

Predicted line-ups Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Sesko