Real Madrid vs Man City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Vinicius Jr to score anytime at 23/10 (Betfair, bet365)
1pt Vinicius Jr to be carded at 7/2 (bet365)
0.5pt Vinicius Jr to score and be carded at 13.6/1 (bet365)
This will be the third season in a row that Real Madrid and Manchester City do battle in the Champions League knockouts. The winners of the previous two have gone on to lift the trophy.
This promises to be a cracking two-legged affair, with Madrid red hot and City hitting top gear, with the quality on show likely to trump all the other quarter-final ties.
Last season these two shared a 1-1 draw in Spain before City romped to a 4-0 win in England, but this should be much closer given the improvements Carlo Ancelotti's side have made over the last eight months.
Los Blancos are unbeaten in 35 matches (90 minutes), have a wealth of options to choose from for their starting XI, and are the fresher side. The Spaniards have played once since the international break while City have played three times.
I give Madrid a great chance of picking up a first leg win here, but I'm instead drawn to one player for my best bets - VINICIUS JR.
The Brazilian has been red hot in front of goal and in front of the referee of late, and I want to attack both angles on Tuesday.
VINICIUS JR TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a solid bet at 23/10, with the Madrid forward having netted 12 times in his last 14 outings for Madrid.
Vini scored six in his last four prior to the international break, averaging 1.09 xG per 90 in that run, and while he faces stiffer opposition in this game, we are getting a bigger price because of it.
It is also worth noting that Kyle Walker, who is usually the man tasked with dealing with pacey livewires such as Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe, is missing for City, only increasing the chances of the Brazilian winger having a say in proceedings.
I'll also happily have a second play on VINICIUS JR TO BE CARDED at 7/2 given the hot-headed nature of the superstar.
He is a player always targeted given his game changing ability, and that more often than not drags him into a physical tussle. Vinicius isn't shy about dishing out some heavy tackles and some post-tackle handbags, meaning he's always ripe for a card.
He's been booked six times in his last 14 matches, including in both legs of Madrid's victory against RB Leipzig in the last round of the Champions League. Vinicius is a cynical fouler, a delay of game specialist and a back-chatter to the referee, so at 7/2 chancing him to find his name in card-happy referee Francois Letexier's book appeals.
Combining VINICIUS TO SCORE AND BE CARDED looks worthwhile too at over 13/1, with the double having landed in all of his last four matches for Madrid. Over the last two seasons (70 games) this bet has landed 10 times which would give a blanket price of 6/1, meaning the price on Tuesday looks big for a repeat.
Real will be an extremely tough test for City, especially given their freshness having had over a week off. Defensive absentees leave the reigning champions vulnerable and Madrid look well placed to get a first leg lead.
Rico Lewis is likely to step in at right back with Walker out and will have his hands full with Vinicius Jr who is drawing 2.3 fouls per 90 this season.
Only goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender David Alaba are missing for Real Madrid, who welcomed back Eder Militao after the international break.
Vinicius Junior will be back in the starting line-up following a domestic suspension, and he'll form a threatening front three alongside Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.
Manchester City have serious defensive injuries heading to the Bernabeu, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake set to miss this first leg. Josko Gvardiol picked up a knock at the weekend too meaning he is touch and go for this game.
Manuel Akanji could again start at left back, with Rico Lewis at right back. Ederson is fit again and will start between the sticks, while both Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, who were rested at the weekend, should both return to the XI.
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden
Odds correct at 1300 BST (05/04/24)
