Reading deducted point over failure to pay players’ wages

An independent disciplinary commission found the Royals had breached Football League regulations by not paying wages on time and in full on three occasions.

Reading’s owner Dai Yongge has also been fined £10,000 and ordered to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account, in an attempt to avoid further breaches.

If that deposit is not paid within 28 days, or there is any further failure to pay players’ salaries this season, then the suspended points sanction will be activated.

The EFL could even decide on a tougher punishment for the League One club, who were docked six points last season and six in 2021 for separate rule breaches.

An EFL statement read: “The EFL remains extremely frustrated at the consistent failures of the club’s ownership to meet its ongoing obligations under EFL regulations, the consequences of which are having a negative impact for all those associated with Reading, particularly its staff members, supporters and local community.

“Whilst we acknowledge the independence of the commission and the sanction imposed, this outcome does fall some way short of the League’s existing sanctioning guidelines.

“The EFL will now undertake a full review of the decision issued, taking into consideration the recent previous sanctions imposed on the club and their subsequent impact.”

Reading picked up their first win, and first points, of the League One season by beating Cheltenham on Tuesday night.