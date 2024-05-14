Sporting Life
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of 2023/24 season

By Sporting Life
11:55 · TUE May 14, 2024

Raphael Varane has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old centre-back made a big-money switch to the Old Trafford outfit in 2021 after a medal-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Injuries have restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, who the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” the former France international said on social media.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.

“For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life.

“When the fans to go Wembley, it’s something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

“I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be very emotional day for me, for sure.”

