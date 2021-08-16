Rangers 1-0 Celtic: Filip Helander goal secures Old Firm victory

Boss Ange Postecoglou’s first Old Firm fixture ended in defeat after Filip Helander’s second-half goal gave Rangers a 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox.

The cinch Premiership champions, again with boss Steven Gerrard and several players missing through coronavirus issues, had a let-off in the first half when Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard missed a sitter before Gers attacker Ryan Kent hit the woodwork. Rangers stepped it up after the break, however, and in a match played with no away supporters in the stadium, Light Blues centre-back Helander headed in from a Borna Barasic corner in the 66th minute to settle the game. The game also delivered profit for Sporting Life readers, with Joe Townsend backing both Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 and Both Teams To Score 'No' at 5/4 in his preview of the contest.

Former Australia boss Postecoglou took over as Hoops boss in the summer and has rejuvenated Celtic, but again they fell short against their city rivals who have won six and drawn one of their last seven meetings. A difficult week for Rangers ended on a massive positive. The Ibrox side had been struck by Covid-19 problems ahead of their successful Europa League play-off tie against Alashkert on Thursday. Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and Kent were all missing in midweek but the latter had reportedly been injured, and he came back into the side. Attacker Kemar Roofe returned after his European ban, while Leon Balogun came in at right-back. Third choice Gers keeper Robby McCrorie appeared in his first Old Firm derby, as did Hoops debutant Josip Juranovic, the full-back signed from Legia Warsaw. Gers striker Alfredo Morelos volleyed over the bar after two minutes before Celtic went on to control most of the first half.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING