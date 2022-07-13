The clubs are reported to have agreed a £47.5m fee for the 27-year-old to end his seven-year stay at City and join Thomas Tuchel's Blues, who confirmed the deal from their pre-season camp in the United States.

“First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Sterling told the club’s official website.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”

Sterling is Chelsea’s first major signing of the summer and could soon be followed by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is expected to complete his move to west London soon.