QPR vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Wilfried Gnonto 3+ total shots at 13/8 (Betway)
Mathematically, automatic promotion is in Ipswich's hands, but a win for Leeds at QPR on Friday night gives them the psychological edge.
A victory moves them four points clear of third. Kieran McKenna's side may hold two games in-hand but they need to go and get wins away at Coventry and Hull - anything less puts the ball in Leeds' court.
The table may say otherwise but the hosts are safe. They are four points clear of Birmingham who occupy the final relegation spot - the 50/1 odds on them going down shows their turnaround under Martí Cifuentes.
The past four home wins have come against Birmingham, Millwall, Preston and Rotherham, but they did secure a surprise victory away at Leicester at the beginning of March. Leeds will know this is a tough contest.
Defensive errors plagued Leeds' 4-3 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night, and you can look at goalkeeper Illan Meslier on at least two of them.
They did benefit from similar at the other end of the pitch but Daniel Farke will be disappointed with the manner of the opportunities they conceded, even if he will be happy with three points.
The Whites allowed Middlesbrough to enjoy the majority of possession and hit them on the counter - that is a huge strength of this Leeds side. You wonder if they'll look to do the same again here.
QPR have been seeing a lot of the ball in some of their home games too, but they have also had shots conceded down their left side.
Therefore, taking WILFRIED GNONTO TO HAVE 3+ TOTAL SHOTS provides appeal at 11/8.
Seven of his 17 starts this season have delivered at least three shots, and injuries means that he's likely to see a large majority of this game to hit the marker again.
Liam Millar had four shots from right wing-back when Preston visited Loftus Road on Saturday, Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker had four, with Birmingham's Juninho Bacuna also hitting the same marker - those all coming in QPR's last six games.
Gnonto will start out on Leeds' right, with Crysencio Summerville on the left, and we can expect this Leeds team to see shots towards goal - they've taken 72 across their last five outings.
Click here to back with Sky Bet
GEORGINIO RUTTER is better known for his attacking output but he has been contributing on the defensive side of things. The forward has seen at least three successful tackles in two of his last three games, with the win at Middlesbrough bringing a huge total of six.
JOE RODON has also been contributing the tackles and 2+ has been a winner in six of his last nine league contests.
QPR remain without three players for Friday's contest, with Michael Frey, Rayan Kolli and Taylor Richards all absent through injury.
Cifuentes may opt to go with an unchanged XI from the one that beat Preston last time out.
For Leeds, Daniel James has been ruled out after an oblique abdominal muscle tear during the latter stages of their game at Middlesbrough.
He joins Pascal Struijk on the sidelines, and Farke may look towards a couple of possible changes given the quick turnaround from Monday's game.
QPR XI: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Colback; Willock, Andersen, Chair; Dykes.
Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford.
Odds correct at 1445 BST (24/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.