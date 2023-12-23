Premier League scores and round-up: Richarlison scores again; nil points for Nuno

Richarlison kept up his scoring run as Spurs beat Everton, Burnley stunned Fulham, and 10-man Forest succumbed to Bournemouth.

Richarlison sets Tottenham on their way to hard-fought win over old club Everton By George Sessions, PA Richarlison scored for the third consecutive match to haunt old club Everton and ensure Tottenham would spend Christmas in the Premier League’s top four thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 home win. It was harsh on Sean Dyche’s visitors, who created the better of the chances in the capital and crucially had a Dominic Calvert-Lewin effort ruled out following a VAR review in the 51st minute which could have changed the complexion of the match. Everton also hit the crossbar deep into added time through substitute Arnaut Danjuma, whose effort was then cleared by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario before it could cross the line. Although the offside flag was raised, the goal would have been given on VAR review as Danjuma was marginally onside. Those missed chances cost the away side and enabled Ange Postecoglou’s team make it three wins in a row after first-half goals by Richarlison and Son Heung-min, with Andre Gomes’ late effort a mere consolation.

Nuno Espirito Santo loses first game at Forest after Dominic Solanke treble By Jonathan Veal, PA Dominic Solanke completed a last-gasp hat-trick to earn Bournemouth a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest and ruin Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge at the City Ground. Forest had looked like overcoming the controversial first-half red card of Willy Boly to earn a worthy point after Chris Wood had headed them level in the 74th minute. But Solanke, who had earlier scored twice in seven minutes to overturn Anthony Elanga’s opener for Forest, broke their hearts when he headed home in the fifth minute of time added on. Forest will have grave complaints about the 23rd-minute dismissal of Boly, who was sent off for two yellow cards, with referee Rob Jones brandishing the second despite the defender clearly winning the ball. Nuno, who replaced the sacked Steve Cooper earlier in the week, will be enthused by what he saw from his side, but he has inherited a relegation battle and Forest could be in the bottom three if results do not go in their favour in the Boxing Day fixtures. Life is much better for the Cherries, who won for the fifth time in six matches to climb into mid-table and Solanke took the matchball home for the first time in his career.

Two blockbusters seal victory for Burnley over Fulham By Reuben Rosso-Powell, PA Burnley scored two superb goals to give Vincent Kompany’s side a deserved victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Two long-range strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge gave Burnley their first win since December 2. The 2-0 score-line meant a second straight league defeat for Marco Silva’s Fulham following last week’s 3-0 setback at Newcastle. Andros Townsend scores winner for Luton against former club Newcastle By Robert O'Connor, PA Andros Townsend’s first-half goal saw Luton beat Newcastle 1-0 at Kenilworth Road to boost their Premier League survival hopes. Eddie Howe’s visitors were made to look ordinary by a side tipped widely for the drop. The winner came during Newcastle’s only spell of sustained first-half pressure as Luton’s star pair of Townsend and Ross Barkley combined at a corner. The gap to safety now stands at just two points after a third victory on the Hatters’ top-flight return. Luton had laid out the kit of captain Tom Lockyer in their dressing room, seven days after he suffered a cardiac arrest that forced the abandonment of their game against Bournemouth. The 29-year-old’s name rang around the ground throughout. Erik ten Hag under pressure as West Ham consign Man Utd to defeat Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus consigned makeshift Manchester United to another defeat as West Ham snatched a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium. England hopeful Bowen scored his 12th goal of the season and Ghana winger Kudus his seventh in 12 appearances as United were sent spinning to a 20th loss of 2023, their worst tally in 34 years. For 72 minutes two poor teams were cancelling each other out in a dreadful spectacle until Bowen broke the deadlock. And six minutes later Kudus added a second which, while flattering West Ham, condemned United to a 13th defeat in their last 26 matches. The result saw Erik ten Hag cut to odds-on in the next Premier League manager to leave market.