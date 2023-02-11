After another home defeat, the price around Nathan Jones being the next manager sacked has shortened once again.
Jones was 2/5 heading into Saturday's action, but after defeat to 10-men Wolves - a relegation rival - he is now 2/7.
It was all going swimmingly for Saints, who were 1-0 in front before their visitors were reduced to 10-men after just 27 minutes, but two goals in the final 15 minutes turned the game on its head and piled even more pressure on Jones.
Odds correct at 2000 GMT (11/02/23)
Gary O'Neil was 11/2 before the action and is now 7/1 as a result of both Jones' shortening and a positive result for his Bournemouth team against Newcastle.
Graham Potter was the only other manager to shorten in price, going from 12/1 to 10s after Chelsea could only draw away at West Ham.
David Moyes, manager of the Hammers, drifted after another good result against a top-half opponent.
