After another home defeat, the price around Nathan Jones being the next manager sacked has shortened once again.

Jones was 2/5 heading into Saturday's action, but after defeat to 10-men Wolves - a relegation rival - he is now 2/7. It was all going swimmingly for Saints, who were 1-0 in front before their visitors were reduced to 10-men after just 27 minutes, but two goals in the final 15 minutes turned the game on its head and piled even more pressure on Jones.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) 2/7 - Nathan Jones

7/1 - Gary O'Neil

10/1 - Graham Potter

12/1 - David Moyes

12/1 - Jurgen Klopp

25/1 - No manager to leave Odds correct at 2000 GMT (11/02/23)