Premier League sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou favourite after Spurs lose to Leicester

Ange Postecoglou is just 2/5 in the Premier League 'sack race' market after his Tottenham side suffered yet another defeat, this time to Leicester.

Spurs are 15th in the Premier League table and just seven points ahead of the Foxes after they let slip a half-time lead to lose 2-1 before boos rang out around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Whether directed at Postecoglou, his players, or chairman Daniel Levy, the discontent among Spurs fans was made clear once more after a sixth defeat in seven Premier League matches. The latest of them came days after a Europa League trip to Germany and Spurs were without as many as 10 first-team options, but the market suggests Postecoglou may be running out of excuses.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Ange Postecoglou - 2/5

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 4/1

No manager to leave - 7/1

Ivan Juric - 10/1

Vitor Pereira - 16/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 2130 GMT on 26/01/25

'As low as we’ve been so far' Speaking after the game, he said: "I really believe in this group of players. Even today, what I asked of them, some of the performances were outstanding considering what they’ve been through. To me that’s all positive, but ultimately, the fact that we’ve lost another game of football, the focus is on that. "I have felt all along that the players are still very committed to what we’re doing. That’s important to me because I firmly believe in it. "This is probably as low as we’ve been so far this year but I still think that in these last three months we can do something really special and I think these players believe that. "Right now it’s very hard to visualise that when you think of the current circumstances we’re in. You just have to look at our absences today and they’ll all be back. "Even missing Madders (James Maddison) today, he was so good the other night. "All these little things that are not allowing us to get any momentum, I’m sure will change and when they change, I’m really confident we can make an impact."