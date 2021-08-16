Profligate Chelsea conceded vital ground in the Premier League title race by slipping to a sub-standard 1-1 draw with callow Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite netted his first Everton goal to plunder a draw for the injury-hit Toffees, stunning a Chelsea outfit missing a clutch of senior players through Covid-19.

Mason Mount thought his seventh top-flight goal of the campaign would be enough for Chelsea to mask a major glut of missed chances.

Reece James produced his sixth assist of an already-fine campaign, but no sooner had the Blues forged ahead than Branthwaite turned in Anthony Gordon’s free-kick to silence Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s fourth match in seven without a win in the Premier League left Thomas Tuchel’s men trailing leaders Manchester by four points.