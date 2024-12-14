Premier League round-up: 10-man Liverpool draw 2-2; Arsenal unable to break down Everton

Gunners misfire

Arsenal’s challenge for the Premier League title suffered another dent after they were held to a goalless draw by Everton at the Emirates.

Six days after they failed to win at Fulham, Arsenal could again manage just one point as they failed to capitalise on 10-man Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against the Cottagers at Anfield.

Arsenal have now gone three consecutive league matches without scoring from open play, and they remain six points adrift of the Reds having played one match more.

They are also a point behind Chelsea who host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The full-time whistle was greeted by a smattering of boos from a frustrated Emirates crowd.

The best chance of the match fell to Martin Odegaard on the half-hour mark but Jordan Pickford was on hand to produce a fine save to deny the Arsenal skipper, who was substituted midway through the second half as Mikel Arteta tried to find the answer.

Robertson sees Red as Liverpool stumble

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot lost his cool but the returning Diogo Jota retained his with a clinical late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham and extend the Premier League leaders’ unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Andy Robertson’s first-half red card saw the hosts play more than 82 minutes with 10 men but backed by a fevered Anfield atmosphere they made light of their numerical advantage.

They were rewarded for their positive approach as Jota came off the bench after an 11-match injury absence to score in a dramatic finish.

However, the performance of referee Tony Harrington tested the patience of the usually-calm Slot and his third booking of the season means he will serve a touchline ban at Tottenham next weekend.

More woe for Wolves

Jack Taylor struck in stoppage time as Ipswich beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux to push Gary O’Neil closer to the brink.

Matheus Cunha’s 72nd-minute equaliser looked to have saved Wolves from defeat against their fellow strugglers but Taylor was left free to head in from a corner in the fourth minute of time added on, sparking jubilant celebrations for the visitors and angry recriminations amongst Wolves players.

Rayan Ait-Nouri had to be ushered down the tunnel after the final whistle as arguments broke out within the home ranks, and boos rang down from the stands.

A fourth straight defeat leaves Wolves four points off the bottom of the table, having now conceded 40 league goals, six more than any other side.

Magpies feast on Foxes

Jacob Murphy scored twice as Newcastle rediscovered their killer touch to condemn Leicester to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at St James’ Park.

Murphy rounded off a brilliantly worked set-piece to open the scoring and, after Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak had put the game out of sight, wrapped up victory with the fourth.

It was just a third win in 12 league games for the Magpies and eased some of the pressure on head coach Eddie Howe, while Ruud van Nistelrooy suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Leicester.

In truth, the margin could have been significantly bigger on an afternoon when Howe’s men were utterly dominant in front of a crowd of 52,235 at St James’ Park as they set themselves up nicely for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford on Tyneside.

