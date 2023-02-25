A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, with vital wins for Leeds and West Ham at the bottom end of the table.

West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest Scorers: Ings 70' 72', Rice 78', Antonio 85' A remarkable late blitz from West Ham secured a crucial three points in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. Reports in the week leading up to the contest surrounded David Moyes and his future, with major outlets believing that defeat here would have seen him sacked. His team responded in the best way possible, as Danny Ings' quickfire brace started an avalanche of scoring. Declan Rice and Michail Antonio grabbed the others - with the latter doing so a minute after coming on. It's a result that pushed the Hammers out of the relegation zone, following dropped points for Everton in their home encounter with Aston Villa. Leeds 1-0 Southampton Scorers: Firpo 77'

Junior Firpo secured a massive three points for Leeds

Javi Gracia's spell as Leeds boss started in the best possible fashion with a crucial three points in a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Southampton. Junior Firpo's late strike gave the Whites their first league win since November 5, in a performance that would have been met with relief as much as celebration around Elland Road. Leeds were largely dominant in their first game under the new head coach, as Gracia's side were well organised with the much-needed structure that has been absent for large parts of the campaign. Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League - now four points adrift of safety. Their dire situation would have been much worse had Chelsea converted one of numerous chances last week. Leicester 0-1 Arsenal Scorers: Martinelli 46'

Gabriel Martinelli netted the winning goal

Arsenal put the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their involvement in the late kick-off with a 1-0 victory away at Leicester. Gabriel Martinelli's strike just after half-time was the difference between the two sides, with Bukayo Saka seeing a goal ruled out for offside less than ten minutes later. His goal made it back-to-back strikes following the empty net effort against Aston Villa last time out - his first following a run of six consecutive league games with no goal involvement. It was a one-sided affair in terms of chances created - as would be expected pre-match - with Arsenal's ability to limit opportunities equally as impressive as their work in creating them at the other end. Everton 0-2 Aston Villa Scorers: Watkins (pen) 63', Buendia 81'

Ollie Watkins' penalty sent Aston Villa on their way