Premier League results and review: Liverpool maintain title charge while Nottingham Forest suffer thrashing at Bournemouth

A review of Saturday's Premier League action as Liverpool showed Ipswich no mercy at Anfield while Bournemouth fired five past Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich Cody Gakpo scored twice for league leaders Liverpool as they earned a 4-1 victory over strugglers Ipswich. A low finish from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead before Mo Salah struck with his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield and his 19th league goal of the season. Gakpo grabbed his two goals either side of half-time to secure back-to-back league wins for Liverpool and the Tractor Boys earned a late consolation through Jacob Greaves.

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal Liverpool remain six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the table after substitute Riccardo Calafiori salvaged three points for the Gunners to beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux. Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially dismissed for Arsenal just before half-time for a trip on Matt Doherty, but the game took another twist when Joao Gomes was sent off after being shown a second yellow card. Both teams finished the remaining 20 minutes with 10 players each and Calafiori found the winner for the visitors with a low finish in the bottom corner.

Bournemouth 5-0 Nottingham Forest Dango Ouattara scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth stunned Nottingham Forest with a 5-0 win in the Premier League. Justin Kluivert continued his impressive scoring streak to send the Cherries ahead nine minutes in after charging up the pitch from inside his own half and smashing a low strike into the bottom corner for his sixth goal in four games. Ouattara starred in the second half with a brilliant hat-trick before Antoine Semenyo's stoppage-time strike capped off a dominant afternoon for Bournemouth.

Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea Erling Haaland and Phil Foden spared the blushes of new team-mate Abdukodir Khusanov as Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1. Khusanov, the £33.6million Uzbekistan defender signed from Lens this week, made a nightmare start in the Premier League with an error that led to a Chelsea goal and a booking inside the opening four minutes. Noni Madueke took full advantage of the mistake to put the visitors ahead at the Etihad Stadium but Josko Gvardiol equalised and the tried-and-trusted figures of Haaland and Foden settled the contest in the second half. The win lifted City back above Chelsea into the top four and raised spirits after their midweek capitulation at Paris St Germain.