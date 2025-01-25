Premier League results and review: Liverpool maintain title charge while Nottingham Forest suffer thrashing at Bournemouth

A review of Saturday's Premier League action as Liverpool showed Ipswich no mercy at Anfield while Bournemouth fired five past Nottingham Forest.
Premier League results: Saturday January 25
- Bournemouth 5-0 Nottingham Forest (Match Stats)
- Brighton 0-1 Everton (Match Stats)
- Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich (Match Stats)
- Southampton 1-3 Newcastle (Match Stats)
- Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Match Stats)
- Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea (Match Stats)
Click here for Saturday's football scores & stats
Click here for Premier League table
Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich
Cody Gakpo scored twice for league leaders Liverpool as they earned a 4-1 victory over strugglers Ipswich.
A low finish from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead before Mo Salah struck with his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield and his 19th league goal of the season.
Gakpo grabbed his two goals either side of half-time to secure back-to-back league wins for Liverpool and the Tractor Boys earned a late consolation through Jacob Greaves.
Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
Liverpool remain six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the table after substitute Riccardo Calafiori salvaged three points for the Gunners to beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.
Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially dismissed for Arsenal just before half-time for a trip on Matt Doherty, but the game took another twist when Joao Gomes was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.
Both teams finished the remaining 20 minutes with 10 players each and Calafiori found the winner for the visitors with a low finish in the bottom corner.
Bournemouth 5-0 Nottingham Forest
Dango Ouattara scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth stunned Nottingham Forest with a 5-0 win in the Premier League.
Justin Kluivert continued his impressive scoring streak to send the Cherries ahead nine minutes in after charging up the pitch from inside his own half and smashing a low strike into the bottom corner for his sixth goal in four games.
Ouattara starred in the second half with a brilliant hat-trick before Antoine Semenyo’s stoppage-time strike capped off a dominant afternoon for Bournemouth.
Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden spared the blushes of new team-mate Abdukodir Khusanov as Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1.
Khusanov, the £33.6million Uzbekistan defender signed from Lens this week, made a nightmare start in the Premier League with an error that led to a Chelsea goal and a booking inside the opening four minutes.
Noni Madueke took full advantage of the mistake to put the visitors ahead at the Etihad Stadium but Josko Gvardiol equalised and the tried-and-trusted figures of Haaland and Foden settled the contest in the second half.
The win lifted City back above Chelsea into the top four and raised spirits after their midweek capitulation at Paris St Germain.
Southampton 3-1 Newcastle
Newcastle condemned Southampton to a sixth straight Premier League loss after winning 3-1 at St Mary’s.
A powerful header from Jan Bednarek sent the hosts ahead, but their lead was short-lived as Alexander Isak struck twice in the space of four minutes.
The Swedish forward levelled from the penalty spot before slotting a cool finish past Alex McCarthy to take his tally to 17 league goals this season and Sandro Tonali scored straight after the restart to seal three points.
Brighton 0-1 Everton
Everton continued their bright start under David Moyes with a 1-0 win at Brighton.
The Toffees built on last weekend’s victory over Spurs as Iliman Ndiaye’s first half penalty kick was the difference to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.