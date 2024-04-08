Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Everton badge

Premier League relegation odds: Everton deducted further two points

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:19 · MON April 08, 2024

Everton have been hit with a second points deduction for another breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The Toffees, coming off their first win in 13 league games, had moved up to 15th in the league table and four points above the bottom three.

The two points deduction now sees them drop a place and to within touching distance of third-bottom Luton.

Sean Dyche's side have already deducted an initial 10 points that were reduced to six earlier in the season, meaning in total they have been docked eight points this campaign.

After success appealing the first deduction, Everton can appeal this second one too, with the appeals process having to have concluded by May 24th - just five days before the final fixture of the league season.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Sheffield United - 1/250
  • Burnley - 1/16
  • Luton - 8/13
  • Nottm Forest - 15/8
  • Everton - 9/2
  • Crystal Palace - 14/1
  • Brentford - 20/1

Odds correct at 1410 BST on 08/04/24

The Toffees are priced at 9/2 to be relegated this season despite having eight points deducted, but have some crucial games in their run-in.

Everton visit Chelsea this weekend before a huge match against the side below in them in the table, Nottingham Forest, at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside derby follows before a hosting of the side directly above them in the table, Brentford, and then a trip to third-bottom Luton. Those four games look huge.

A home game against beleaguered Sheffield United before a final day trip to Arsenal, who could be fighting for the title in that game, sees their season out.

Odds correct at 1410 BST on 08/04/24

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo