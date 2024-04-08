Premier League relegation odds: Everton deducted further two points

Everton have been hit with a second points deduction for another breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
The Toffees, coming off their first win in 13 league games, had moved up to 15th in the league table and four points above the bottom three.
The two points deduction now sees them drop a place and to within touching distance of third-bottom Luton.
Sean Dyche's side have already deducted an initial 10 points that were reduced to six earlier in the season, meaning in total they have been docked eight points this campaign.
After success appealing the first deduction, Everton can appeal this second one too, with the appeals process having to have concluded by May 24th - just five days before the final fixture of the league season.
The Toffees are priced at 9/2 to be relegated this season despite having eight points deducted, but have some crucial games in their run-in.
Everton visit Chelsea this weekend before a huge match against the side below in them in the table, Nottingham Forest, at Goodison Park.
The Merseyside derby follows before a hosting of the side directly above them in the table, Brentford, and then a trip to third-bottom Luton. Those four games look huge.
A home game against beleaguered Sheffield United before a final day trip to Arsenal, who could be fighting for the title in that game, sees their season out.
