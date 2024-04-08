Premier League relegation odds: Everton deducted further two points

The Toffees, coming off their first win in 13 league games, had moved up to 15th in the league table and four points above the bottom three.

The two points deduction now sees them drop a place and to within touching distance of third-bottom Luton.

Sean Dyche's side have already deducted an initial 10 points that were reduced to six earlier in the season, meaning in total they have been docked eight points this campaign.

After success appealing the first deduction, Everton can appeal this second one too, with the appeals process having to have concluded by May 24th - just five days before the final fixture of the league season.