Premier League cheat sheet: Manchester United vs Liverpool tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Liverpool 21+ total shots at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt 43+ total match shots at 9/1 (William Hill)
Liverpool 21+ total shots
Darwin Nunez 2+ shots on target
Dominik Szoboszlai 2+ tackles
Conor Bradley to win 2+ fouls
A contrasting few days for encounters between the Premier League's usual 'big six'.
Sunday took us to a snoozefest at the Etihad - Manchester City playing out a 0-0 draw with Arsenal - a contest described by some social media analysts as 'intriguing' (regular world translation = shite).
This happens too often. It hit a point when I was just about keeping my eyes open that I thought I should pack it in when it comes to watching these sort of games.
And then Thursday arrived, and as Michael Corleone proclaimed in the third chapter of the Godfather movie series: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"
Manchester United went to Stamford Bridge and their match-up with Chelsea had everything we needed:
United were 3-2 up on 90+9', they would lose 4-3 thanks to Cole Palmer's late showing. A total of 47 shots underlining the sort of game we witnessed.
But while extraordinary and unexpected, it was a continuation of United's woeful defensive line. Only Luton (529) and Sheffield United (549) have conceded more shots than Erik ten Hag's men this season (521) - a note here that the Hatters have also played a game more.
In games at Old Trafford, Manchester City had 21 shots in a 3-0 win, Tottenham had 16 when drawing 1-1, with Liverpool taking a staggering 34 when the sides met at Anfield in December.
You can get 5/4 on LIVERPOOL 21+ TOTAL SHOTS which is an appealing bet.
Jurgen Klopp's men have taken the most shots in the division by far - their total of 593 well clear of the next-best in Manchester City with 536.
Per 90 minutes, that works out at 19.8. Given how United have performed throughout the course of the campaign, they have a good chance of hitting the required 21 on Sunday.
And in case it becomes a chaotic contest, I'm also taking the 9/1 on 43+ TOTAL MATCH SHOTS.
There were 42 across the 90 minutes when the two sides met each other in the FA Cup last month, while it was 40 in the game at Anfield - a note there though that United would only manage six of them.
As we're backing Liverpool to see plenty of efforts towards goal, it makes sense to target a player to bump the value up further.
DARWIN NUNEZ is the one to focus on, and taking the Liverpool striker to have 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is the most fancied selection.
No Liverpool player has seen more shots on target (41) across the course of this Premier League season - he averages the highest amount among all players in England's top-flight who have featured at least ten times.
As you'd expect, the number is slightly higher in home games but he's more than played his part on the road with the figure standing at 1.9 per 90.
DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been a solid performer when available for Liverpool this season, forming a good midfield trio with Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister.
He's been contributing in all areas - and his presence on set-pieces always makes him a contender in the 'to score or assist' markets - but I'm backing him for 2+ TACKLES here.
Liverpool saw 24 successful when they met United in the league and Szoboszlai contributed two of those. He also returned one tackle when brought off in the 72nd minute of their FA Cup meeting a few weeks ago.
One player who has impressed since having to step into the starting XI is CONNOR BRADLEY, and yes I know he did score an own goal in midweek.
The right-back has returned a goal and three assists while covering for Trent Alexander-Arnold - that underlining his attacking output alongside his defensive duties.
His 6/4 price TO WIN 2+ FOULS looks eye-catching for our multiple.
He was fouled four times when they beat Chelsea at Anfield while two came in the home draw with Manchester City. Six of his eight starts in the league have seen him fouled at least once.
Manchester United's defensive availability issues were further added to in that defeat to Chelsea.
Raphaël Varane was forced off through injury at half-time, replaced by Jonny Evans, only for Evans to then have to go off 20 minutes later.
Youngster Willy Kambwala came in to partner Harry Maguire and a repeat is likely here given the quick turnaround. Casemiro is also viewed as a major doubt at this stage.
Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago are all unavailable for the visiting Liverpool.
Endo should be involved though having missed the win over Sheffield United. Another positive is that Curtis Jones returned to feature in the second-half of that contest.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Mainoo, Mount; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
