Premier League cheat sheet: Arsenal vs Newcastle tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Bruno Guimaraes 3+ tackles at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Gabriel Martinelli to win 2+ fouls at 8/5 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to back the selection with Sky Bet

Going for goals When Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool in early January, it seemed as if their season was falling apart. That 2-0 loss was a third in succession and extended a poor run of form to just one win in seven games in all competitions. But it has in fact proved to be a significant turning point, with a better Arsenal, almost unrecognisable from the more risk-averse team of the first half of the campaign, emerging from that defeat. At The Emirates that day Mikel Arteta opted for Leandro Trossard as a false nine rather than use Eddie Nketiah as a traditional centre-forward. Quite rightly, he wasn’t perturbed by the result as Arsenal were beaten by an 80th-minute own goal and 95th-minute breakaway second - they created more opportunities than their usually swashbuckling opponents (xG: ARS 1.76-0.64 LIV). The Gunners have won all five of their Premier League matches since, scoring 21 goals and conceding just twice.

After a mid-season wobble of their own, Newcastle are also experiencing something of a resurgence. The Magpies' only defeat in their past seven games came against Manchester City and even that required some Kevin De Bruyne brilliance from the bench to turn the game on its head in the closing stages. Again, like Arsenal, Eddie Howe's side have become quite the entertainers, though without the same defensive resilience. A staggering 36 goals have been scored across Newcastle's past seven league matches, an average of 5.14 per game. The sides' combined runs of form makes OVER 3.5 GOALS appeal at odds-against for what bears all the hallmarks of an entertaining affair.

Tackle the value

It feels incredibly likely that Saturday will be a busy night for Newcastle's full-backs, much in the same way as it was at home to Manchester City last month. That evening KIERAN TRIPPIER (6 tackles) and DAN BURN (2 tackles) were both put under constant pressure.

CLICK HERE to add Dan Burn 3+ tackles to your BuildABet

Wing wizards

Given that much of Arsenal's improvement has been down to the return to form of wide-men BUKAYO SAKA and GABRIEL MARTINELLI, we can expect them to test the Newcastle duo throughout the 90 minutes, while creating plenty of opportunities themselves too. It is Saka who has been most threatening, scored six goals and having 20 shots in his past four league matches. Where Martinelli is of interest is in the attention he draws from opposition defenders now that he appears to have rediscovered his confident dribbling ability, with the Brazilian fouled five times in his last two matches - more than he was in his previous eight appearances combined. Where Newcastle may feel they can get some joy is by pressing Arsenal high up the pitch, especially in the left-back position where Jakub Kiwior is again expected to deputise in the absence of several more regular options.

Tenacious Toon The relentless MIGUEL ALMIRON will be the man tasked with putting the young Pole under pressure, and in contests against the top six he is usually busy, consistently making between two and four tackles.

Another Newcastle player who seems to lift his intensity levels against top class opposition is Brazilian midfielder BRUNO GUIMARAES. He made four tackles against Aston Villa and Manchester United, five against Liverpool and Man City, and six against Spurs. Already on 15 yellow cards for club and country this season he looks a prime candidate for going in the referee's notebook too, but the price about that isn't there for me to hold interest. Taking a slightly higher tackle line is tempting though, with some firms going as big as 13/2 for Guimaraes to complete five challenges.

Team news

Arsenal defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out which means Jakub Kiwior is likely to continue to deputise at left-back. Thomas Partey could be back in the squad after missing the midweek defeat in Porto, with Gabriel Jesus also close to a return. Newcastle were given a boost in midweek as Alexander Isak and Joe Willock returned to training, but how involved they will be remains to be seen.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli. Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Mile; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.