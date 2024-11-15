Poland vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Scotland’s Nations League campaign concludes with a trip to Poland on Monday evening.

Steve Clarke’s side won their first game in the competition last Friday, eventually breaking the resistance of 10-man Croatia to win 1-0 in what was their first win in 17 months and their second in 17 games.

Nevertheless, the John MGinn late show gives the Tartan Army a slim chance of making the knockouts. They could still be relegated th

Here is the lay of the land in Nations League A Group 1.

Portugal are through as group winners. Croatia only need a point at home to Portugal to also progress but should Croatia lose and Scotland win in Poland, Clarke’s side could sneak into the top two if there is a three goal swing in their. Scotland start the evening on a -2 goal difference and Croatia’s is 0.

Poland are out of contention for the top two but any result in their final game would see them avoid relegation as they have a better head-to-head record than Scotland. The Tartan Army relegated with anything but a win.

So, it is all to play for.