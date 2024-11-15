Poland vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pt Nicola Zalewski to be carded at 9/2 (General)
Scotland’s Nations League campaign concludes with a trip to Poland on Monday evening.
Steve Clarke’s side won their first game in the competition last Friday, eventually breaking the resistance of 10-man Croatia to win 1-0 in what was their first win in 17 months and their second in 17 games.
Nevertheless, the John MGinn late show gives the Tartan Army a slim chance of making the knockouts. They could still be relegated th
Here is the lay of the land in Nations League A Group 1.
Portugal are through as group winners. Croatia only need a point at home to Portugal to also progress but should Croatia lose and Scotland win in Poland, Clarke’s side could sneak into the top two if there is a three goal swing in their. Scotland start the evening on a -2 goal difference and Croatia’s is 0.
Poland are out of contention for the top two but any result in their final game would see them avoid relegation as they have a better head-to-head record than Scotland. The Tartan Army relegated with anything but a win.
So, it is all to play for.
Four points and two clean sheets in their last two games will bolster the mood in the Scottish camp.
Clarke will also draw encouragement from Robert Lewandowski’s absence and Poland’s poor defence.
Monday’s hosts have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 in all competitions and shipped 14 goals in five Nations League games as Michal Probierz side have shipped at least two goals in every game bar one.
Another ding-dong affair should be expected with the last meeting seeing five goals. NICOLA ZALEWSKI was carded at Hampden Park and looks a tempting bet TO BE SHOWN A CARD Monday.
The wing back will be tasked with containing the mercurial Ben Doak. The Liverpool-loanee is a combination of speed and trickery, completing 2.3 dribbles per game in the Championship and drawing over a foul a game.
Despite his match winning contribution, the quick turnaround and a lack of match fitness should see John McGinn remain on the bench for Scotland.
Steve Clarke’s only change could come upfront with Lyndon Dykes coming in for Tommy Conway. Doak, Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie will start behind.
As for Poland, Inter’s Piotr Zielinski will captain the side in Lewandowski's absence.
Poland: Bulka; Piatkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior; Bereszynski, Urbanski, Zielinski, S. Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Piatek
Scotland: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Dykes
Odds correct at 1120 GMT (18/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.