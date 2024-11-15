Sporting Life
Scotland Steve Clarke

Poland vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon November 18, 2024 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Nations League

0.5pt Nicola Zalewski to be carded at 9/2 (General)

BuildABet @ 9/1

  • Over 2.5 goals
  • Both teams to score
  • Nicola Zalewski to be carded

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV channel: Viaplay International YouTube

Home 11/10 | Draw 11/5 | Away 21/10

Scotland’s Nations League campaign concludes with a trip to Poland on Monday evening.

Steve Clarke’s side won their first game in the competition last Friday, eventually breaking the resistance of 10-man Croatia to win 1-0 in what was their first win in 17 months and their second in 17 games.

Nevertheless, the John MGinn late show gives the Tartan Army a slim chance of making the knockouts. They could still be relegated th

Here is the lay of the land in Nations League A Group 1.

Portugal are through as group winners. Croatia only need a point at home to Portugal to also progress but should Croatia lose and Scotland win in Poland, Clarke’s side could sneak into the top two if there is a three goal swing in their. Scotland start the evening on a -2 goal difference and Croatia’s is 0.

Poland are out of contention for the top two but any result in their final game would see them avoid relegation as they have a better head-to-head record than Scotland. The Tartan Army relegated with anything but a win.

So, it is all to play for.

What are the best bets?

Four points and two clean sheets in their last two games will bolster the mood in the Scottish camp.

Clarke will also draw encouragement from Robert Lewandowski’s absence and Poland’s poor defence.

Monday’s hosts have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 in all competitions and shipped 14 goals in five Nations League games as Michal Probierz side have shipped at least two goals in every game bar one.

Another ding-dong affair should be expected with the last meeting seeing five goals. NICOLA ZALEWSKI was carded at Hampden Park and looks a tempting bet TO BE SHOWN A CARD Monday.

The wing back will be tasked with containing the mercurial Ben Doak. The Liverpool-loanee is a combination of speed and trickery, completing 2.3 dribbles per game in the Championship and drawing over a foul a game.

Team news

Despite his match winning contribution, the quick turnaround and a lack of match fitness should see John McGinn remain on the bench for Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s only change could come upfront with Lyndon Dykes coming in for Tommy Conway. Doak, Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie will start behind.

As for Poland, Inter’s Piotr Zielinski will captain the side in Lewandowski's absence.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Bulka; Piatkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior; Bereszynski, Urbanski, Zielinski, S. Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Piatek

Scotland: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Dykes

Match facts

  • Poland have lost just two of their 12 meetings with Scotland in all competitions (W4 D6), losing friendly matches against them in June 1958 (1-2) and March 2014 (0-1).
  • Scotland have lost just one of their six away games against Poland in all competitions (W2 D3), going down 1-0 in a May 1980 friendly.
  • Poland lost 5-1 against Portugal last time out in the UEFA Nations League, their biggest defeat in all competitions in over two years (1-6 v Belgium in June 2022).
  • Scotland’s 1-0 win against Croatia last time out in the UEFA Nations League ended a 10-game winless run for the Tartan Army in competitive fixtures (D4 L6).
  • Poland haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 matches in all competitions, conceding at least three goals in each of their last three (11 in total).
  • Scotland have conceded exactly twice in each of their last four competitive away games – they’ve never conceded multiple goals in five consecutively on the road before.
  • Nicola Zalewski – who scored the winner against Scotland in the reverse fixture – has scored the joint-most goals (2) and had the most touches in the opposition box (16) of any Poland player in this season’s UEFA Nations League campaign.
  • John McGinn’s winner against Croatia last time out was his 19th goal for Scotland – only four player’s have ever scored more for the Scottish men’s team (Denis Law 30, Kenny Dalglish 30, Hughie Gallacher 23, Lawrie Reilly 23).

Odds correct at 1120 GMT (18/11/24)

