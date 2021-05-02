Premier League round-up: Gareth Bale hat-trick lifts Spurs to fifth

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal: Aubameyang on target as Gunners cruise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staked his claim for a role in Arsenal’s Europa League showdown with Villarreal as he struck in a routine 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle. The Gabon international, starting his first game after returning from a bout of malaria, struck after 66 minutes – the fifth successive game in which he has scored against the Magpies – to cement the Gunners’ 17th win in 18 outings against the Tyneside club. It was no more than his side deserved from a dominant display which saw them go ahead through Mohamed Elneny’s first top-flight goal and never look like surrendering their advantage. For their part, Newcastle, who had substitute Fabian Schar sent off late on, looked a shadow of the team which had eased itself away from the relegation zone with a four-game unbeaten run, and they still have work to do with Leicester and Manchester City still to play.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores in win at Newcastle

Manchester United v Liverpool: Match postponed following protests Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool has been called off after fans broke into Old Trafford and invaded the pitch during a protest against the Glazer family. The Red Devils were among 12 clubs that last month signed up for the breakaway European Super League, which collapsed within 48 hours due to huge, unrelenting pressure. Those plans brought anger against the already despised Glazer family to a new level, with fans congregating at Old Trafford to demand change ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against rivals Liverpool. But hundreds of supporters got into the stadium and on to the pitch, leading to an initial unspecified delay to the 1630 kick-off. The Premier League said that “the safety of everyone at Old Trafford is paramount” and confirmation came through from United at 1735 that the match had been postponed. “Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” a club statement read.

United fans protest at Old Trafford