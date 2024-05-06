Peterborough vs Oxford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 33/1 Harrison Burrows to score anytime

Ephron Mason-Clark 2+ shots on target

Cameron Brannagan 1+ shots on target Click here to back with Sky Bet

Oxford needed to secure a win in the first leg to give themselves a real chance of progression to Wembley - they did just that thanks to Elliott Moore's second-half header. It sees them become the 4/9 favourites to win the tie overall as we head into the second leg, but this is a very strong Peterborough side who have every chance of turning things around. Posh beat Oxford at London Road when these two sides met in December and the confidence will be there that they can leave on Wednesday with a positive result.

OXFORD ARE IN FRONT! 💥



Captain Elliot Moore gets up highest to head home the opener! 🟡 pic.twitter.com/YiKbDEeOhW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

The first leg was one of low quality chances overall but you could argue that Peterborough saw some of the better ones. It's hard to see how the visitors keep out an attack of this quality for the second game in a row.

What are the best bets? I was tempted to go in on Peterborough's 7/4 price to make the final but then a scan around the markets saw my attention grabbed elsewhere. Odds of 15/2 are available on HARRISON BURROWS TO SCORE ANYTIME which is appealing for a number of reasons. CLICK HERE to back Harrison Burrows to score anytime with Sky Bet Posh's left-back has 12 goals on his tally across all competitions this season, scoring twice as they beat Wycombe 2-1 in the EFL Trophy final in April.

He saw chances to strike in the first leg too, with no player on the pitch able to better or even match his total of two shots on target. Not only that but he has had penalty duties in the second-half of the season. He's scored all four he's taken since Ephron Mason-Clark's miss against Blackpool at the end of October. We've seen throughout the course of the campaign his desire to get forward and attack. It's also why he has 16 assists - he's 11/4 for a repeat on Wednesday. You can also get Burrows at 15/8 in the 'to score or assist' market - another decent price - but I'm happy to gamble on the biggest of the three prices with a goal at some stage across the 90 minutes.

Team news

Kwame Poku should be fit to start for Peterborough

Peterborough should be able to rely on winger Kwame Poku from the start after he had to settle for being a second-half substitute due to injury in the first leg. Darren Ferguson may also be tempted into a change up front, with one of Ricky-Jade Jones or Jonson Clarke-Harris hoping to replace youngster Malik Mothersille. Oxford could go with the same XI as the previous contest given the positive outcome.

Predicted line-up Peterborough XI: Steer; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Poku, Randall, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris. Oxford XI: Cumming; Stevens, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Brannagan, Goodrham, Rodrigues; Dale, Harris, Murphy.

Match facts Peterborough United are unbeaten in five home games against Oxford United (W3 D2), all coming in League One from 2018-19 to 2023-24, since a 1-4 defeat in September 2017.

Oxford United have won both of their last two games against Peterborough United, winning 5-0 in League One in April and 1-0 in the first leg of this play-off tie. They could beat the Posh three times within a single campaign as a Football League side for the first time since 1994-95.

Just one of the last seven sides to lose an away first leg of a League One play-off semi-final overturned their defeat in the second leg to progress – although that one involved Peterborough last season, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at home in their first leg before a 5-1 away defeat in the second leg eventually saw them knocked out on penalties.

In the regular League One season in 2023-24, Peterborough scored more home goals than any other side (55). The Posh have scored 3+ goals in each of their last three home games, last doing so four times in a row in all competitions in January 2021.

Oxford United have won three of their last four away games in all competitions (D1), as many as their previous 14 beforehand (W3 D3 L8). Overall, the U’s have won 13 away matches in 2023-24; only in 2015-16 (17) have they won more on the road in all competitions in a season as a Football League club, a campaign in which they were promoted from League Two.

Including play-offs, Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan is one of only two players to record 10+ goals (12) and 10+ assists (10) in League One this season, along with Aaron Collins (11 goals, 10 assists).