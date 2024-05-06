Peterborough vs Oxford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Harrison Burrows to score anytime at 15/2 (Sky Bet)
Oxford needed to secure a win in the first leg to give themselves a real chance of progression to Wembley - they did just that thanks to Elliott Moore's second-half header.
It sees them become the 4/9 favourites to win the tie overall as we head into the second leg, but this is a very strong Peterborough side who have every chance of turning things around.
Posh beat Oxford at London Road when these two sides met in December and the confidence will be there that they can leave on Wednesday with a positive result.
The first leg was one of low quality chances overall but you could argue that Peterborough saw some of the better ones. It's hard to see how the visitors keep out an attack of this quality for the second game in a row.
I was tempted to go in on Peterborough's 7/4 price to make the final but then a scan around the markets saw my attention grabbed elsewhere.
Odds of 15/2 are available on HARRISON BURROWS TO SCORE ANYTIME which is appealing for a number of reasons.
Posh's left-back has 12 goals on his tally across all competitions this season, scoring twice as they beat Wycombe 2-1 in the EFL Trophy final in April.
He saw chances to strike in the first leg too, with no player on the pitch able to better or even match his total of two shots on target.
Not only that but he has had penalty duties in the second-half of the season. He's scored all four he's taken since Ephron Mason-Clark's miss against Blackpool at the end of October.
We've seen throughout the course of the campaign his desire to get forward and attack. It's also why he has 16 assists - he's 11/4 for a repeat on Wednesday.
You can also get Burrows at 15/8 in the 'to score or assist' market - another decent price - but I'm happy to gamble on the biggest of the three prices with a goal at some stage across the 90 minutes.
Peterborough should be able to rely on winger Kwame Poku from the start after he had to settle for being a second-half substitute due to injury in the first leg.
Darren Ferguson may also be tempted into a change up front, with one of Ricky-Jade Jones or Jonson Clarke-Harris hoping to replace youngster Malik Mothersille.
Oxford could go with the same XI as the previous contest given the positive outcome.
Peterborough XI: Steer; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Poku, Randall, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.
Oxford XI: Cumming; Stevens, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Brannagan, Goodrham, Rodrigues; Dale, Harris, Murphy.
