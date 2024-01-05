Pedro Porro strike earns Tottenham FA Cup victory over Burnley

Spurs were far from vintage and a replay at Turf Moor appeared on the cards until Ange Postecoglou watched full-back Porro make the breakthrough with a superb strike in the 78th minute.

It earned Tottenham a deserved fourth win from five matches, but Clarets boss Vincent Kompany could take positives after a solid display and they will now concentrate fully on staying in the Premier League.

Spurs join Fulham, who saw off Sky Bet Championship side Rotherham 1-0, in round three.

But Brentford and Wolves face a replay after the Bees could not force a result despite having a man advantage for more than 80 minutes following Joao Gomes' early red card, with Tommy Doyle striking back for the Old Gold just after the hour mark to cancel out Neal Maupay's first-half strike.