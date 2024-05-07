Sporting Life
Konstantinos Tzolakis

Olympiakos vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
16:51 · TUE May 07, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Konstantinos Tzolakis to be carded at 8/1 (Sky Bet)

BuildABet @ 47/1

  • Aston Villa to win
  • Ayoub El Kaabi to score or assist
  • Konstantinos Tzolakis to be carded

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 9/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 19/20

Agg. score: Olympiakos 4-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa look jaded.

They squandered a two goal lead against Chelsea, shipped four in the first leg of this semi-final clash and lost 1-0 at Brighton at the weekend.

As the 7/2 about Villa to qualify suggests, Unai Emery’s side have it all to do in Piraeus.

What are the best bets?

Olympiaks have a two goal cushion to protect against the competition favourites on Thursday.

Although the Greek's deserved the praise, there was a huge air of fortune about their two second half goals, with one coming from the spot and the other coming via a deflection.

Villa

As the graph shows, the Villans dominated proceedings in the second period and given the dynamic of the second leg, it is fair to expect another siege on the continent.

No doubt the hosts will be pulling out all the stops, not least their goalkeeper KONSTANTINOS TZOLAKIS. He was carded in the 61st minute of the second leg with Fenerbahce for time wasting, so backing him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the bet here.

The Greek keeper has three cards to his name this season, impressive considering he has only started 11 games.

The referee appointment also suits this angle.

Felix Zwayer has dished out 36 cards in Europe this season and won’t take any nonsense from keepers as he carded Roma’s Mile Svilar in the 46th minute for gamesmanship.

Team news

Ayoub El Kaabi, who scored a hattrick at Villa Park will lead the line for the hosts on Thursday with Wolves loanee Daniel Podence supporting.

Aston Villa could be without Morgan Rodgers who was forced off against Brighton. Alex Moreno, Nicolo Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans and Emi Martinez are also doubts, although the latter may get the nod here.

If Rodgers does not pass a fitness test, Jhon Duran could partner Ollie Watkins in attack as the visitors chase down a two goal lead.

Predicted line-ups

Olympiakos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby; Duran, Watkins

Odds correct at 1640 BST (07/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

