Olympiakos vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Aston Villa look jaded. They squandered a two goal lead against Chelsea, shipped four in the first leg of this semi-final clash and lost 1-0 at Brighton at the weekend. As the 7/2 about Villa to qualify suggests, Unai Emery’s side have it all to do in Piraeus.

What are the best bets? Olympiaks have a two goal cushion to protect against the competition favourites on Thursday. Although the Greek's deserved the praise, there was a huge air of fortune about their two second half goals, with one coming from the spot and the other coming via a deflection.

As the graph shows, the Villans dominated proceedings in the second period and given the dynamic of the second leg, it is fair to expect another siege on the continent. No doubt the hosts will be pulling out all the stops, not least their goalkeeper KONSTANTINOS TZOLAKIS. He was carded in the 61st minute of the second leg with Fenerbahce for time wasting, so backing him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the bet here. CLICK HERE to back Konstantinos Tzolakis to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Greek keeper has three cards to his name this season, impressive considering he has only started 11 games. The referee appointment also suits this angle. Felix Zwayer has dished out 36 cards in Europe this season and won’t take any nonsense from keepers as he carded Roma’s Mile Svilar in the 46th minute for gamesmanship.

Team news Ayoub El Kaabi, who scored a hattrick at Villa Park will lead the line for the hosts on Thursday with Wolves loanee Daniel Podence supporting.

Aston Villa could be without Morgan Rodgers who was forced off against Brighton. Alex Moreno, Nicolo Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans and Emi Martinez are also doubts, although the latter may get the nod here. If Rodgers does not pass a fitness test, Jhon Duran could partner Ollie Watkins in attack as the visitors chase down a two goal lead.

Predicted line-ups Olympiakos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby; Duran, Watkins