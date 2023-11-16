Notts County vs Bradford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Notts County started October top of the Sky Bet League Two but entered November five points off the pace, level on points (30) with fellow fourth tier newbies Wrexham. Defeat against Crewe has seen the chasm between County and the top of the division widen as automatic promotion hopes begin to slip from Luke Williams’ grasp. His side are now eight points behind Stockport and three behind the Red Dragons.

Saturday’s hosts have only won three of the seven games since the start of October and the most concerning thing about this patchy form is their results against sides around them in the table. The Magpies could only manage a point against Barrow at Holker Street, they were edged out by Crewe, well beaten by Wrexham and thumped by Mansfield. If this period of games was the litmus test for Notts County’s automatic promotion credentials, they have failed miserably.

What are the best bets?

The league's third top goalscorer can help turn the tide though and at a tasty price, Macaulay Langstaff is worth backing to score anytime. Since the start of last season, the frontman has bagged 53 goals, a stat made even more astounding by the fact he does not take penalties. Langstaff boasts a goals per 90 average of 0.67 domestically, bagging four times in his last five appearances, racking up 20 shots over that period.

Bradford to win

Over 3.5 goals CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Bradford have been floundering around the fourth tier for far too long, and the way they are going this season, that period could get extended. A poor start was followed by Mark Hughes dismissal and then a brief resurgence under Kevin McDonald.

With the Bantams form already beginning to waver again, the veteran midfielder snubbed the club's management advances to focus on extending what he has left of his career. Graham Alexander has come in and while it feels all change off the pitch, it is much of a muchness on it. That said Bradford have fared pretty well against the big boys this campaign, they remain unbeaten against the top four. Score prediction: Notts County 2-3 Bradford (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)

Team news John Bostock continues to be sidelined for the hosts, the key midfielder has chipped in with two league goals. Sam Austin started in the defeat at Crewe but faces competition in the centre from Dan Gosling who is pushing for his first start of the campaign. Up top, David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley are the supporting cast for spearhead Macaulay Langstaff. The trio have combined for 24 goals already this season, which is more than nine fourth tier clubs have scored. Alexander should persist with the 4-4-2 he deployed in the Bantams defeat against Barrow. With no fresh injury concerns, he could also field the same XI which would mean another start of Tyler Smith alongside Paul Cook in attack, Smith will be looking to double his domestic tally after opening his account in the last match.

Predicted line-ups Notts County: Slocombe; Macari, Baldwin, Cameron; Nemane, Gosling, O'Brien, Jones; McGoldrick, Langstaff, Crowley Bradford: Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Taylor, Ridehalgh; Pointon, Gilliead, Smallwood, Walker; Cook, Smith