Nottingham Forest swoop for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest have made Callum Hudson-Odoi their third signing of a busy transfer deadline day.
The 22-year-old winger, capped three times by England, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea, where he broke through as a youngster and became a Champions League winner, making a total of 126 appearances.
“It’s massive for me to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Hudson-Odoi said. “It’s a new chapter for me.
“I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.”
Hudson-Odoi’s arrival followed the loan signing of Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares and the arrival of Argentina midfielder Nicolas Domínguez from Bologna on a five-year contract.
Remo Freuler has left to join Bologna as part of the Dominguez deal.
