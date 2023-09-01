Sporting Life
Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest swoop for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Sporting Life
18:44 · FRI September 01, 2023

Nottingham Forest have made Callum Hudson-Odoi their third signing of a busy transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old winger, capped three times by England, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea, where he broke through as a youngster and became a Champions League winner, making a total of 126 appearances.

“It’s massive for me to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Hudson-Odoi said. “It’s a new chapter for me.

“I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.”

Hudson-Odoi’s arrival followed the loan signing of Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares and the arrival of Argentina midfielder Nicolas Domínguez from Bologna on a five-year contract.

Remo Freuler has left to join Bologna as part of the Dominguez deal.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

