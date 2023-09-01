Nottingham Forest swoop for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest have made Callum Hudson-Odoi their third signing of a busy transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old winger, capped three times by England, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Chelsea, where he broke through as a youngster and became a Champions League winner, making a total of 126 appearances. “It’s massive for me to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Hudson-Odoi said. “It’s a new chapter for me.

“I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.” Hudson-Odoi’s arrival followed the loan signing of Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares and the arrival of Argentina midfielder Nicolas Domínguez from Bologna on a five-year contract. Remo Freuler has left to join Bologna as part of the Dominguez deal.