Nottingham Forest 1-2 Cardiff: Colwill’s double means more misery for Forest and boss Chris Hughton

Substitute Rubin Colwill scored twice as Cardiff came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and pile the pressure on under-fire boss Chris Hughton. Forest had gone ahead at the City Ground when Lewis Grabban slotted home midway through the first half. But Cardiff’s robust approach gradually ground the home side down and 19-year-old Colwill conjured up his first senior goal to level the scores as he finished from close range in the 58th minute.

The Wales international then produced a precise curling finish for his second goal, 15 minutes later to win it for Mick McCarthy’s visitors. Forest are still looking for their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season and are rooted to the foot of the table. The home side survived a scare when Brice Samba’s poor clearance almost led to a chance for Cardiff but Forest immediately went up the other end and Ryan Yates headed over a cross from Djed Spence. Joel Bagan saw a looping header bounce away off the bar, with Joe Worrall sweeping the ball away off the line. Cardiff were looking a threat from set pieces but it was Forest who were to take the lead in the 23rd minute with a well crafted goal. Max Lowe, making his debut after joining on loan from Sheffield United, rampaged down the left side into space, before looking up and cutting the ball back perfectly into the path of Grabban, who netted from 10 yards.

