Next Swansea manager odds: Michael Duff sacked, Chris Davies favourite

Swansea have parted company with Michael Duff after just 19 league games in charge, with the club 18th in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 45-year-old departs following a winless run of five games and just one win from their last eight after their recent 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Duff was appointed in June, having led Barnsley to the Sky Bet League One play-off final last term, and was in charge for less than six months following a difficult spell in charge. Assistant head coach Martin Paterson follows Duff out of the exit door with immediate effect, while fellow assistant head coach Alan Sheehan will take interim caretaker charge. According to the betting market, Chris Davies is the current favourite to be the next permanent boss.

Next permanent Swansea manager odds (via Sky Bet) Chris Davies - 6/4

Nathan Jones - 7/4

John Eustace - 4/1

Leam Richardson - 16/1

Steven Schumacher - 16/1

Alan Sheehan - 20/1

Frank Lampard - 20/1

Gary Rowett - 20/1

Steve Cotterill - 20/1 Odds correct at 1030 (05/12/23)

Davies spent time at Swansea as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers back in 2010, specialising in opposition analysis and tactics. He has been part of Rodgers' backroom staff for most of his career, following him to Liverpool and then to Celtic and Leicester as assistant manager. He now works at Tottenham, under the tutelage of Ange Postecoglou. Former Luton and Stoke boss Nathan Jones is the second favourite, with the Welshman having been out of a job since getting sacked by Southampton in February.