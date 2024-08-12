Next Preston manager odds: Ryan Lowe leaves the club by mutual consent

Preston have announced their manager Ryan Lowe has departed the Sky Bet Championship club by mutual consent.
During his two-and-a-half year spell, he guided them to mid-table finishes of 13th, 12th and 10th in England's second tier.
The announcement comes after a 2-0 home loss to Sheffield United in their first match of the season.
Lowe joined the club in December 2021 after leaving Plymouth, where he guided them to promotion from Sky Bet League Two in 2019 - one season after achieving the same feat with Bury.
The club thanked him for his "hard work, dedication and commitment" during his time at Deepdale.
Mike Marsh, accompanied by Ched Evans and Peter Murphy, will be in charge of the team for their matches against Sunderland and Swansea.
