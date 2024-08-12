Sporting Life
Ryan Lowe

Next Preston manager odds: Ryan Lowe leaves the club by mutual consent

By Alex James
11:55 · MON August 12, 2024

Preston have announced their manager Ryan Lowe has departed the Sky Bet Championship club by mutual consent.

During his two-and-a-half year spell, he guided them to mid-table finishes of 13th, 12th and 10th in England's second tier.

The announcement comes after a 2-0 home loss to Sheffield United in their first match of the season.

Lowe joined the club in December 2021 after leaving Plymouth, where he guided them to promotion from Sky Bet League Two in 2019 - one season after achieving the same feat with Bury.

The club thanked him for his "hard work, dedication and commitment" during his time at Deepdale.

Mike Marsh, accompanied by Ched Evans and Peter Murphy, will be in charge of the team for their matches against Sunderland and Swansea.

Next Preston manager odds (via BetVictor)

  • Liam Rosenior - 4/1
  • David Moyes - 6/1
  • Gary Rowett - 8/1
  • Brian Barry-Murphy - 16/1
  • Paul Cook - 16/1
  • Frank Lampard - 16/1
  • John O'Shea - 16/1
  • John Terry - 16/1

Odds correct at 1155 BST (12/08/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS