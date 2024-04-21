Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Gareth Southgate

Next Manchester United manager odds: Gareth Southgate favourite after stunning Wembley result

By Tom Carnduff
20:00 · SUN April 21, 2024

England boss Gareth Southgate remains the 2/1 favourite to be the next Manchester United manager as pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman watched on as his United side threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sky Bet Championship outfit Coventry after 90 minutes of their FA Cup semi-final encounter.

Bruno Fernandes' effort just before the hour mark looked as if it had secured the result, only for Coventry to battle back, equalising through Haji Wright's penalty deep in added time.

They would still reach the final thanks to Rasmus Højlund's winning spot kick in the penalty shootout, but it's yet another performance that raises questions about his future at the Old Trafford club.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Next Manchester United manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Gareth Southgate - 2/1
  • Graham Potter - 5/2
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 7/1
  • Thomas Tuchel - 8/1
  • Zinedine Zidane - 8/1
  • Julian Nagelsmann - 10/1
  • Julen Lopetegui - 12/1

Odds correct at 1745 GMT (21/04/24)

Southgate has been the favourite for a number of weeks following reports of United's potential interest in bringing him in following England's Euro 2024 campaign.

He replaced Graham Potter at the top of the market, with Zinedine Zidane another name to often claim favouritism. He has since drifted out to 8/1.

Current Bayern boss and former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is available at the same price. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi sits slightly ahead at 7/1.

Ten Hag's position has been under severe scrutiny following the minority investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group.

Following that move, a full-scale review of the club's football operations will be taking place, which includes the managerial position.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo