Next Manchester United manager odds: Gareth Southgate favourite after stunning Wembley result

England boss Gareth Southgate remains the 2/1 favourite to be the next Manchester United manager as pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman watched on as his United side threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sky Bet Championship outfit Coventry after 90 minutes of their FA Cup semi-final encounter. Bruno Fernandes' effort just before the hour mark looked as if it had secured the result, only for Coventry to battle back, equalising through Haji Wright's penalty deep in added time. They would still reach the final thanks to Rasmus Højlund's winning spot kick in the penalty shootout, but it's yet another performance that raises questions about his future at the Old Trafford club.

Next Manchester United manager odds (via Sky Bet) Gareth Southgate - 2/1

Graham Potter - 5/2

Roberto De Zerbi - 7/1

Thomas Tuchel - 8/1

Zinedine Zidane - 8/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 10/1

Julen Lopetegui - 12/1 Odds correct at 1745 GMT (21/04/24)

Southgate has been the favourite for a number of weeks following reports of United's potential interest in bringing him in following England's Euro 2024 campaign. He replaced Graham Potter at the top of the market, with Zinedine Zidane another name to often claim favouritism. He has since drifted out to 8/1. Current Bayern boss and former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is available at the same price. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi sits slightly ahead at 7/1. Ten Hag's position has been under severe scrutiny following the minority investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group. Following that move, a full-scale review of the club's football operations will be taking place, which includes the managerial position.