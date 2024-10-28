Next Manchester United manager odds: Erik ten Hag sacked following poor start

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following their poor start to the season.

He departs with the club sat 14th in the Premier League table after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham - their fourth loss of the current top-flight campaign. In a statement, United said: "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future." Ruud van Nistelrooy - who is 2/5 favourite to become the next permanent manager - will take charge on an interim basis.

Next Manchester United manager odds (via Sky Bet) Ruud van Nistelrooy - 2/5

Ruben Amorim - 3/1

Gareth Southgate - 7/2

Thomas Frank - 5/1

Xavi Hernandez - 5/1

Graham Potter - 7/1

Michael Carrick - 7/1 Odds correct at 1210 BST (28/10/24)

Ten Hag guided United to both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in his two full seasons at the club but his time at Old Trafford was surrounded by constant noise about his future. It looked like he would lose his job at the end of last season yet success at Wembley over rivals Manchester City saw him stay on following a review of football operations. While success arrived in domestic cups, United were unable to build towards a Premier League title charge. They finished third in Ten Hag's first season but followed that up by ending 8th in 2023/24. After nine games of the current campaign, they already trail leaders City by 12 points.

Erik ten Hag won two trophies with Manchester United

They'd spent big in their pursuit of glory too. Ten Hag oversaw the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for a combined £184million this summer alone. Van Nistelrooy favourite for the role Current Manchester United coach Van Nistelrooy finds himself as the clear favourite in the market following confirmation that he will take the team on an interim basis. The former United striker has managerial experience in the Netherlands, overseeing 33 wins in 51 matches as PSV Eindhoven boss through the 22/23 season. They won the KNVB Cup, the highest domestic cup competition in the country. Money has come in for Ruben Amorim with reports linking the current Sporting boss with the Old Trafford vacancy. His spell in Portugal has delivered two top-flight titles as well as two domestic cups, with a staggering 71.8% win ratio returned from 237 games at the helm.