The West Yorkshire outfit confirmed that interim head coach Michael Skubala will take charge for the upcoming fixtures, but they've seen one draw and two defeats in the three games under his guidance.

Gracia had been backed into favouritism on Monday afternoon, with his odds continuing to shorten following reports that Leeds had held talks.

Leeds have been hit with a number of setbacks in their search to replace Jesse Marsch, with Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord's Arne Slot two of the names to reject the role.

Gracia's previous experience of Premier League football came with Watford, where he guided them to 11th in the Premier League alongside the FA Cup final in the 2018/19 campaign.

His most recent role was with Al Sadd SC in the Qatar Stars League, where they won the division in 2021/22 following an unbeaten campaign with 20 wins from 22 games.

Benitez drifts after earlier backing

Former Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez had been backed into second-favourite on Monday, a position he still holds despite a drift in price.

Benitez has been out of work since departing the Toffees in January 2022, although he outlined his desire to return to a role in a recent media appearance.

"You need a project. I was lucky enough to manage a lot of teams and because I did that and won some trophies, I can say now ‘I don’t like this project, but I like this one,'" he told Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.

"I am fine and happy in England, in terms of the Premier League my family and everything. Sometimes you make decisions that are a risk but the reality is the Premier League is the best league in the world and I want to be around.

"You need a project that with all the experience that I and my staff have, we can use our experience to build something but the problem is the project can only be three weeks before there is pressure. So we need some time and the right project."