Next Everton manager odds: David Moyes clear favourite to replace sacked Sean Dyche

Everton have confirmed the sacking of manager Sean Dyche, with David Moyes the odds-on favourite to return to Goodison Park.

Dyche departs on the back of a run consisting of just one win in 11 games, leaving the club sat 16th in the Premier League table. The former Burnley boss took charge in January 2023 and guided the Toffees to safety last season. Six of their final eight games of the 23/24 campaign ended in victory and they eventually finished 14 points clear of Luton in the relegation zone.

Next permanent Everton manager odds (via Sky Bet) David Moyes - 4/11

Jose Mourinho - 5/1

Paulo Fonseca - 6/1

Gareth Southgate - 12/1

Lee Carsley - 14/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1 Odds correct at 1730 GMT (09/01/25)

In a statement, the club said: "Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect. "Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club. "The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course." They've confirmed that under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of the first team in the interim period, starting with Thursday's FA Cup clash against Peterborough. Moyes favourite for Everton return

David Moyes in 2008 during his previous Everton spell

Moyes was quickly established as the clear favourite in the market, with Sky Bet going as short as 2/5 following the news of Dyche's departure. The 61-year-old has been out of work after leaving West Ham in the summer, where he won the Europa Conference League in 2023. But he's best known for his lengthy spell with Everton in only his second managerial appointment. Moyes took charge in March 2002 before eventually leaving in the summer of 2013 for the Manchester United job. They would finish as runners-up in the FA Cup in 2009 and enjoyed as number of spells in Europe under his guidance. After avoiding relegation in 2004, Everton finished in the top six on six separate occasions and secured a spot in the Champions League following the 2004/05 season, although they were eliminated at the qualification stage.