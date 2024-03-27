Newcastle vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Newcastle went into the international break on a sour note as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarter final stage by Manchester City. The scoreline flattered the Magpies as well, although Bernardo Silva scored with two deflected shots his side controlled the tie. It means Eddie Howe is set for another trophy-less season.

Domestically, they have lost as many games as they have won (12) and although they still harbour genuine hopes of securing European football, it feels like they have underachieved after a top four finish last season. They welcome West Ham to St James’ Park, a side four points ahead of them in the league and in the last eight of the Europa League. From the outside, it may look like a successful campaign, but there is growing unrest with David Moyes style from the natives.

What are the best bets? LUCAS PAQUETA was in the thick of it for Brazil at Wembley. Although he was lucky to last the 90 after committing six fouls, he could have had a goal and an assist to his name. For West Ham fans, it will come as little surprise to see him shining on the international stage.

Paqueta has played the last four league games for West Ham and they have taken eight points and he has had 12 shots. With the midfielder having at least two shots in each of those games, his price to have 2+ SHOTS appeals on Saturday. I also think the higher line of 4+ SHOTS is worth a punt as it has paid out in each of his last two appearances. CLICK HERE to back Lucas Paqueta to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet

Newcastle have only conceded fewer than 10 shots in seven of their 28 games this term averaging 14.1 against a game.

Domestically, Paqueta has dragged the Hammers back into form, they are unbeaten in the four Premier League games since his return. For context, in the seven games he missed West Ham went without a win, taking the points from the 21 on offer. Unbelievably he was present for the previous three games where West Ham took maximum points. It means the last seven league games with Paqueta playing West Ham took 17 points and the seven without him they dropped 18.

Team news Eddie Howe could be without as many as nine players on Saturday although the hosts are expecting to have Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes back available after the trio missed Newcastle’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City. The Magpies suffered a major setback as Sven Botman was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Jamaal Lascelles should partner Fabian Schar in defence.

David Moyes could be without three players, Edson Alvarez is suspended and could be joined on the sidelines by Mohammed Kudus and Maxwell Corner who are injury doubts although the former is expected to start. Michail Antonio should spearhead the visitors attack and Kalvin Phillips should come in alongside Tomas Soucek at the case of midfield.

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Gordon West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Phillips; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Match facts Newcastle have lost just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with West Ham (W4 D4), a 4-2 home defeat in August 2021.

West Ham have lost just one of their last five Premier League away games against Newcastle (W2 D2), going down 3-2 in April 2021.

Newcastle have picked up 73% of their points in the Premier League this season at home (29/40), with only Fulham (74%) having a higher such ratio. The Magpies have won nine of their 14 home league games this season (D2 L3), while they last reached 10 wins within their first 15 home matches of a Premier League campaign in 2002-03 (11th game).

West Ham have lost 16 of their last 17 Premier League away games against sides that finished the previous season in the top four, with the only exception coming in December this season when they won 2-0 at Arsenal.

Newcastle are one of three sides – along with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – to have scored in 100% of their Premier League home games this season, while the Magpies have also kept a league-high seven clean sheets at home this term.

Only the bottom two sides – Sheffield United (12) and Burnley (11) – are on a longer ongoing run without a clean sheet in the Premier League this season than West Ham (9). The Hammers had recorded four successive shutouts before this run, while they haven’t gone 10 league games without a clean sheet since May 2021.

Only Manchester United in 2012-13 (20) have had more different goalscorers (excl. own goals) in a single Premier League season than Newcastle this term (19). Indeed, the Magpies have seen five players score their first league goal for the club this season (Tonali, Barnes, Botman, Miley, Livramento).

Alexander Isak has scored in five of his last seven Premier League appearances, but has lost four of those five games in which he found the net. He is only the second Newcastle player to score in four separate defeats in a Premier League season, after Alan Shearer in 2002-03 (also four).

No player has created more chances from set plays in the Premier League this season than West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse (37, level with Alfie Doughty), while he has six assists from set plays, an outright league-high.

Only Paolo Di Canio (16 in 1999-00) and John Hartson (15 in 1997-98) have scored more goals for West Ham in a single Premier League season than Jarrod Bowen this term (14). However, Bowen has only scored in one of his last 11 league appearances, netting a hat-trick against Brentford in February.