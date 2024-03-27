Newcastle vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Lucas Paqueta 2+ shots at 11/8 (bet365)
0.5pts Lucas Paqueta 4+ shots at 12/1 (bet365)
Newcastle went into the international break on a sour note as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarter final stage by Manchester City. The scoreline flattered the Magpies as well, although Bernardo Silva scored with two deflected shots his side controlled the tie.
It means Eddie Howe is set for another trophy-less season.
Domestically, they have lost as many games as they have won (12) and although they still harbour genuine hopes of securing European football, it feels like they have underachieved after a top four finish last season.
They welcome West Ham to St James’ Park, a side four points ahead of them in the league and in the last eight of the Europa League.
From the outside, it may look like a successful campaign, but there is growing unrest with David Moyes style from the natives.
LUCAS PAQUETA was in the thick of it for Brazil at Wembley.
Although he was lucky to last the 90 after committing six fouls, he could have had a goal and an assist to his name.
For West Ham fans, it will come as little surprise to see him shining on the international stage.
Paqueta has played the last four league games for West Ham and they have taken eight points and he has had 12 shots.
With the midfielder having at least two shots in each of those games, his price to have 2+ SHOTS appeals on Saturday. I also think the higher line of 4+ SHOTS is worth a punt as it has paid out in each of his last two appearances.
Newcastle have only conceded fewer than 10 shots in seven of their 28 games this term averaging 14.1 against a game.
Domestically, Paqueta has dragged the Hammers back into form, they are unbeaten in the four Premier League games since his return.
For context, in the seven games he missed West Ham went without a win, taking the points from the 21 on offer. Unbelievably he was present for the previous three games where West Ham took maximum points.
It means the last seven league games with Paqueta playing West Ham took 17 points and the seven without him they dropped 18.
Eddie Howe could be without as many as nine players on Saturday although the hosts are expecting to have Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes back available after the trio missed Newcastle’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City.
The Magpies suffered a major setback as Sven Botman was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Jamaal Lascelles should partner Fabian Schar in defence.
David Moyes could be without three players, Edson Alvarez is suspended and could be joined on the sidelines by Mohammed Kudus and Maxwell Corner who are injury doubts although the former is expected to start.
Michail Antonio should spearhead the visitors attack and Kalvin Phillips should come in alongside Tomas Soucek at the case of midfield.
Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Phillips; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio
Odds correct at 1430 GMT (27/03/24)
