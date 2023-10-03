Newcastle vs PSG betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Newcastle's fine 2022/23 season earned them a spot in the Champions League, but it was a campaign that lacked wins against those at the top. A 2-0 victory over Manchester United was the only win they had in eight appearances against the teams who sat around them in the top-five. Something that could be a problem in the toughest group in Europe's elite competition. Enter: PSG. A force from the French capital await their first Champions League success, despite significant financial power firing them to domestic glory. A deserved 2-0 win over Dortmund will see belief rise once again.

What are the best bets?

Not only did Newcastle struggle to beat those around them last season (although credit must be given to huge wins over Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham), they would also concede chances. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all scored at least twice in their trips to St. James' Park. Jürgen Klopp's Reds also won 2-1 despite seeing a man sent off a few weeks ago. Villa's 5-1 loss looked a hammering on paper but the visitors had good opportunities to strike - they were undone by a naive high defensive line. Instead of gambling on an away victory, which looks appealing at 17/10, it feels a safer bet to take the 6/5 on PSG TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. CLICK HERE to back PSG to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet The attack is already strong but they come up against a weakened Newcastle defence due to injury. Sven Botman is likely to be sidelined once again. With Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé and Randal Kolo Muani completing a star forward line, PSG have enough to beat Nick Pope on more than one occasion.

BuildABet @ 10/1 PSG to score 2+ goals

Ousmane Dembélé to score anytime

PSG's strong attack has already been discussed but Dembélé is yet to contribute a goal this season. However, he has had opportunities. Across six Ligue 1 appearances this season, the winger has posted 13 shots. He also saw an effort on target in that win over Dortmund. Given that the away side are expected to see chances, taking them to have five or more corners adds good value to a multiple. Score prediction: Newcastle 1-2 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Team news

Botman will be missing from the back line for the hosts as he continues to overcome a knee injury. Harvey Barnes is also out for the long-term, with Eddie Howe recently revealing the winger is out for up to three months. Joelinton and Callum Wilson could feature. For the visitors, Marcos Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes are all out, while back-up goalkeeper Keylor Navas will be assessed to see if he can be included in the squad.

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Tonali; Almirón, Isak, Gordon PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Škriniar, Hernández; Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé