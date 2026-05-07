Monday Night Football tips: Tottenham vs Leeds predictions, best bets and preview

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Tottenham’s survival is in their own hands, regardless of what happens at the London Stadium, the City Ground or even Selhurst Park on Sunday (although this preview has been published before those games take place). Just a single point keeps Spurs out of the relegation zone as we head into the weekend - that at the expense of West Ham. Their vastly superior goal difference is basically as good as an extra point at this stage too. That could have changed come Monday but with three games to go, it’s Tottenham’s to throw away and this is reflected in the odds.

Relegation odds (Sky Bet) West Ham - 1/7

- 1/7 Tottenham - 10/3

- 10/3 Leeds, Nottingham Forest - 80/1

- 80/1 Crystal Palace - 100/1 Odds correct at 15:00 BST (08/05/26)

This clash with Leeds will be Roberto De Zerbi’s fourth game in charge. It started with defeat at the Stadium of Light and in the second Spurs fumbled their advantage in the 95th minute against Brighton to draw 2-2. They’ve since taken six points from their last two games against Wolves and Aston Villa, although the latter was slightly dubious as Unai Emery made six changes ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest. Tottenham can only beat what is in front of them though and that is what they are doing. They’ve also won the expected goals (xG) battle in all three of those games since the trip to Sunderland which counts for something.

Price permitting, I wanted to get them onside but at 17/20 generally, it just isn't appealing enough. You can only assume with Leeds sitting pretty on 43 points, seven ahead of West Ham, their perceived lack of motivation to get a result has been built into the hosts' skinny price. By the same token, Daniel Farke’s side look a touch big at 3/1. For context, they went off at 10/3 at Bournemouth (6th), 4/1 at Manchester United (3rd), 7/4 at Crystal Palace (15th) and 7/2 at Chelsea (9th) recently. They didn’t lose any of those games by the way, in fact they have only lost once away in the league since the end of November (W1 D8). Given the sheer amount of games where the points are shared, the 31/10 about THE DRAW has to be taken. It’s certainly big enough, a share of the spoils suits Leeds and could end up suiting Spurs depending on how West Ham get on. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this price crumble come kick-off on Monday.