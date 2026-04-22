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Monday Night Football preview - Bruno Fernandes

Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Brentford predictions, best bets and preview

Football
Thu April 23, 2026 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: MNF

2pts Manchester United to win at 17/20 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

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A statement outlining a Monday Night Football in late April is likely to have a significant impact on Brentford's European aspirations would have largely been ridiculed before a ball was kicked.

By this stage of the campaign, the belief in some quarters was that Keith Andrews, a left field appointment following Thomas Frank's departure, would instead have them with the 'R' next to their name in the standings.

Yet, this is a club which has a clear vision. It's created an environment where individuals can thrive which has made Andrews' transition to management a roaring success.

You could make a strong argument that he is the Premier League's Manager of the Season considering those pre-season expectations. Almost certainly if they do qualify for European qualification.

Benjamin Sesko talks to Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick's Manchester United should feature in the Champions League next season

Only an almighty collapse will see Manchester United not featuring in the Champions League later this year. Some bookmakers go as short as 1/500 on the top five finish required for qualification.

A somewhat surprise defeat to Leeds ended a run of five consecutive wins at Old Trafford yet the victory over Liam Rosenior's Chelsea got them back on track.

As impressive as Brentford have been this season, the 17/20 price on a MANCHESTER UNITED WIN is a tad too big for me to ignore.

The Bees draw a lot which may be part of the explanation behind the price, yet they're returned seven points from a possible 18 in away games against fellow top half sides.

Keith Andrews
Keith Andrews' Brentford have surprised most people this season

Recent away games have also been somewhat concerning.

They played out an awful 0-0 draw with Leeds (genuinely one of the worst games of the season), allowed Bournemouth some great chances which went unpunished with the same scoreline before that and blew a 3-0 lead before requiring an added time winner at Burnley.

And then there's injuries to figures such as Vitaly Janelt and Jordan Henderson, with Rico Henry set to miss out again.

Man United have a couple of issues too but it's certainly a price worth taking given their overall showings under Michael Carrick.

Odds correct at 21:10 BST (23/04/26)

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