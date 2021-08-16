Sporting Life
Mohamed Salah celebrates one of his goals against Manchester United
Mohamed Salah: Infogol's Premier League xG Player of the Month for October

By Tom Carnduff
11:33 · MON November 08, 2021

Mohamed Salah has been named Infogol's xG Player of the Month for October after a number of strong performances for Liverpool.

The xG player of the month is selected via Infogol's rating system, with the Liverpool striker's figure of 9.12 across the month seeing off competition from Manchester City's Phil Foden (7.84) and Reds teammate Sadio Mane (7.42).

Salah netted five goals alongside providing a further four assists in four Premier League outings - which included a superb hat-trick as Liverpool hammered Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

It makes it back-to-back awards for the forward who was named xG Player of the Month for September with three goals from 3.21 xG.

Salah scoring for fun

His month started with an incredible strike against Liverpool's main title rivals Manchester City. Picking up the ball from outside the area, Salah beat a number of defenders before finding the back of the net from a tight angle - a chance that carried 0.36 xG all created by his own doing.

He would then score an identical goal in their next game against Watford but this one was a lot tougher to finish - Infogol's model rating the chance at 0.06 xG.

Then came the hat-trick at Old Trafford. Already 2-0 up after 13 minutes, Salah's trio of efforts put them five ahead with 40 minutes of normal time remaining.

Salah's first at 0.48 xG, second at 0.69 xG and third at 0.27 xG highlights the quality of chances that fell to him - an afternoon that saw seven shots and 1.92 xG in total.

xG Player of the Month standings for October

Salah the creator

The Liverpool man managed five assists across the entire 2020/21 Premier League campaign but provided four in the month of October alone.

They were also spread across the games - with one coming in each - further highlighting his importance to this Liverpool attack.

Salah is averaging 0.33 expected assists (xA) per game so we can expect more to come before the end of the season - the same can also be said for the Champions League.

Will Salah finish as top goalscorer?

Salah already has a healthy lead of three goals at the top of the Premier League goalscorer charts which has made him the odds-on favourite with bookmakers to pick up the accolade.

He is seeing an average of 0.70 xG per match - well clear of Jamie Vardy (seven goals) on 0.39 and Michail Antonio (six goals) on 0.60.

Salah netted 22 goals in 37 outings last season but that came from an xG average of 0.61 per match.

