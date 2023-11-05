Minnows Cray Valley Paper Mills earn FA Cup replay with draw at Charlton

The Addicks opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Slobodan Tedic left Karoy Anderson’s pass and it allowed Scott Fraser to slot home after rounding Cray Valley goalkeeper Sam Freeman.

The hosts had more first-half chances but Tedic saw a right-footed strike from the edge of the box tipped over by Freeman while Chem Campbell headed wide from Fraser’s corner.

Tedic lifted the ball over from close range after being picked out by Charlie Kirk shortly before the interval.

But the Isthmian League South East Division side levelled in the 48th minute when a sliding Ness put the ball into his own net from an excellent cross by Kyrell Lisbie, the son of former Charlton striker Kevin.