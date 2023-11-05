Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Cray Valley Paper Mills celebrate

Minnows Cray Valley Paper Mills earn FA Cup replay with draw at Charlton

By Sporting Life
19:56 · SUN November 05, 2023

A second-half own goal from Lucas Ness earned spirited part-timers Cray Valley a 1-1 draw at Charlton in an absorbing FA Cup first-round tie.

The Addicks opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Slobodan Tedic left Karoy Anderson’s pass and it allowed Scott Fraser to slot home after rounding Cray Valley goalkeeper Sam Freeman.

The hosts had more first-half chances but Tedic saw a right-footed strike from the edge of the box tipped over by Freeman while Chem Campbell headed wide from Fraser’s corner.

Tedic lifted the ball over from close range after being picked out by Charlie Kirk shortly before the interval.

But the Isthmian League South East Division side levelled in the 48th minute when a sliding Ness put the ball into his own net from an excellent cross by Kyrell Lisbie, the son of former Charlton striker Kevin.

Kirk had a huge chance to restore the home team’s lead shortly after but Freeman saved with his legs.

Charlton brought on Alfie May and Miles Leaburn to try and find a breakthrough but Cray Valley defended resiliently and deservedly set up a replay.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS