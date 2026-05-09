Millwall vs Hull tips, predictions, best bets and Sky Bet Championship play-offs semi-final second leg preview

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST TV: Sky Sports Football Agg: 0-0 Live odds, form and stats

It's a shame that the thought of the play-offs has turned out to be better than the actual play-offs, although we're only at the cliché halfway stage of proceedings. If you were unable to watch the first leg of this you didn't miss much apart from a semi-controversial disallowing of a Millwall goal, although that's nothing compared to the events in the latter stages of Arsenal's win over West Ham on Sunday. Millwall were the better side across the 90 minutes and a goalless draw is a more than acceptable result for them heading back to the Den, knowing any win seals their spot at Wembley. But as mentioned in that first leg preview, you could perhaps make a case that both sides will prefer the away contest given their respective performances and results on the road this season.

Even though it didn't come in given the low event nature of the contest, I'm willing to follow a similar path in terms of the betting markets that I did in that first leg. The likely game state and typical high fouls count we see from these two sides makes OVER 4.5 CARDS an interesting pick at 13/10. Millwall led the way when it came to fouls committed in the regular season with Hull down in sixth. The majority of Millwall's did come in away games but they still sit in the top eight for home outings. The official tried to let things go a bit in the Friday meeting with 17 fouls committed for just the one yellow but it should be a different story here with the significance of the occasion.

Referee Sam Barrott has shown he can be strict

You've either got the outsiders in Hull hanging on and likely to be drawn into late, or tactical, challenges, or it's the favourites in Millwall ahead and happy to take a card or two to take the sting out of it. I wouldn't be surprised to see a flash point or two either given the physical battles happening in certain areas of the pitch. Premier League referee Sam Barrott drops down to take charge of this one with at least four yellows shown in 60% of his top-flight games this season. Dishing out seven yellows in his last contest, you'd expect Barrott to be just as busy in the most important game of both of these teams' seasons' so far.