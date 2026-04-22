Football betting tips: Non-league Rochdale vs York - National League

1.25pts Over 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (General)

0.5pts Malachi Fagan-Walcott To Score First at 25/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Malachi Fagan-Walcott To Score Last at 22/1 (Betway) Boreham Wood vs Sutton - National League

1pt Sutton Double Chance at 13/8 (General)

0.5pt Sutton to win at 19/4 (BetVictor) Chester vs Kings Lynn - National League North

2.5pts Chester Win at 17/20 (William Hill)

0.5pt Chester Win & BTTS at 14/5 (William Hill) Kidderminster vs South Shields - National League North

1.5pts Both Teams To Score & Over 2.5 Goals at evens (bet365)

0.5pt South Shields Over 0.5 First-Half Goals & Over 0.5 Second-Half Goals at 2/1 (bet365)

0.5pt South Shields Over 1.5 First-Half Goals & Over 1.5 Second-Half Goals at 18/1 (bet365) Merthyr vs AFC Fylde - National League North

1.25pts AFC Fylde Over 0.5 First-Half Goal & Over 0.5 Second-Half Goal at 5/6 (bet365)

0.5pt AFC Fylde Over 1.5 First-Half Goals & Over 1.5 Second-Half Goals at 6/1 (bet365) Radcliffe vs Macclesfield - National League North

1.25pts Radcliffe Double Chance at 19/20 (bet365)

0.5pt Radcliffe to win at 29/10 (BetVictor) ***All above games kick off at 12:30 BST 15:00 Isthmian League Premier 1pt Over 2.5 goals accumulator at 14/1 (bet365)

Burgess Hill vs Cray Wanderers

Canvey Island vs Ramsgate

Carshalton vs St Albans

Chatham vs Lewes

Dartford vs Cray Valley

Folkestone vs Cheshunt Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The end of the non-league regular season is here. As ever, it has been full of twists and turns, with so much still to play for. On Saturday, I’ll be at Woodside Road to see Worthing hopefully secure the title and promotion to the National League for the first time in their history. If they bottle it again, my 40/1 on Hornchurch to win the title from the start of the season pays out, which would certainly cover a few beers to drown my sorrows. We also have the small matter of the biggest non-league game for years on Saturday afternoon, which I’ll get on to later. The final day is perfect for some PUNTS. I am writing this on my birthday and the sun is shining, so I’ll waste no more time and get straight into the bets. ***At the time of writing, they’ve hardly priced any of the National League South games or some team corners in the EFL/Non-League, which I would’ve been keen to tip too.

Rochdale vs York Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats The non-league game of the season. Perhaps of my lifetime. Table-toppers York (107 points) head to second-placed Rochdale (105 points) with just one promotion spot up for grabs. I won’t make the 3UP 3DOWN argument here, but whoever misses out can feel extremely hard done by. The Minstermen have scored a mammoth 113 goals in 45 games, winning 33. They’ve also won five on the bounce and eight of the last nine, nudging ahead after Rochdale slipped up over the Bank Holiday weekend, taking just one point from Morecambe (H) and Hartlepool (A). Rochdale have prided themselves on defensive solidity this season but have seen their backline breached more frequently in recent weeks as the pressure has ramped up. Jimmy McNulty’s side have kept just one clean sheet in nine, with eight of those games seeing at least three goals. No side has seen OVER 2.5 GOALS land more often than York (33/45), while this bet has landed in 14 of 22 at Spotland. The bookies have priced the overs at 4/5, perhaps expecting a tentative and conservative approach from Stuart Maynard. However, I don’t think that suits his side, who I expect to go toe-to-toe with the hosts. Plenty in the goalscorer market looks a tad skinny. I ummed and aahed about Josh Stones at 6/4 but instead opted for York’s commanding centre-back MALACHI FAGAN-WALCOTT. A product of Tottenham’s academy, the 24-year-old has eight goals in 35 matches this season. However, in a match that could be decided by fine margins, I’d rather split a point across the FIRST/LAST GOALSCORER market. Of his eight goals this season, three have been last and two have been first - including the dramatic 96th-minute winner against Altrincham.

Boreham Wood vs Sutton Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Boreham Wood have been my surprise package of the season. The numerous times I watched them last season, they were pragmatic, direct and, quite frankly, a bore. Fast forward 12 or so months and they have a fourth-place finish in the National League confirmed, playing free-flowing, entertaining football and more often than not leaving their opposition in the dust. So why on earth am I backing them to lose against a Sutton side who are without a win in five, have conceded 12 in that run and sit 18th? Luke Garrard’s side can’t finish any higher or lower than fourth, so this game is as dead a rubber as it comes. This also means they host either Southend or Forest Green on Wednesday. Would Garrard want to risk injuries to key men Zak Brunt, Ahmed Abdulmalik and Matt Rush just a few days before a crunch tie? Personally, I expect to see a rotated and slightly hesitant home side. While SUTTON are pretty poor, their only loss in their last seven away games came against third-placed Carlisle, and Chris Agutter will be determined to end a dismal season on a high. We'll back them DOUBLE CHANCE and TO WIN on Saturday.

Chester vs Kings Lynn Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I was surprised to see CHESTER TO WIN at this price - especially after speaking to a small posse of Chester fans. The Seals have snuck into the playoffs under interim manager Connell Rawlinson, winning seven of his nine games, including the last five. With a playoff spot within touching distance, a packed Deva Stadium should be enough to roar them over the line against a King’s Lynn side who sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. With Alfreton and Curzon playing each other, either side winning would leapfrog the Linnets if they fail to win, while an in-form Hereford host already-relegated Peterborough Sports. Paul Caddis’ side will be desperate for points. BTTS has landed in King’s Lynn’s last six away games - including visits to four top-seven sides - while BTTS has landed in a league-high 17 of Chester’s 22 home matches, so a smaller bet on CHESTER WIN AND BTTS is advised.

Kidderminster vs South Shields Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This is a series of bets that may seriously come back to bite me. Kidderminster have third place sewn up, with their home semi-final confirmed for next Saturday. Does Adam Murray go full strength to maintain momentum, or does he rest players and experiment - especially given these sides could meet again in the playoff final? I’m siding with the latter, and I pray I’m right. Kiddy have played with more freedom in recent weeks, with the last seven games all seeing BTTS AND OVER 2.5 GOALS. They host a South Shields side who sit two points off the top, needing a win and an AFC Fylde slip-up to win the league. If Fylde draw, Shields need to win by three or more goals, so a gung-ho approach is expected. Ian Watson’s side slipped up last week, needing a last-minute Ethan Mann goal to scrape a home draw against struggling Bedford. That result put Fylde firmly in the driving seat, so a reaction is required. South Shields have scored 99 goals this season, including five in their last away game at Radcliffe. Paul Blackett’s first-half brace put them 2–1 up at the break before three second-half goals sealed the win. A repeat on Saturday could see them lift the title - and, more importantly, land our bets as we'll take SOUTH SHIELDS TO SCORE IN EACH HALF and TO SCORE 2+ IN EACH HALF.

Merthyr vs AFC Fylde Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats What a game this has the potential to be. Merthyr looked to be the outside runners in the top three before a dramatic barren spell saw them slip out of the playoffs altogether. While many will point to the January sale of top scorer Rico Rees, the Martyrs have still scored 27 goals in 16 games since his departure, blanking only twice -both away from home. However, the psychological impact of losing both Rees and Lewys Twamley appears to have lingered, with just one win in eight and four in 16. What you can expect from Merthyr games is goals - and bucketloads of them. With 93 scored and 82 conceded, their matches average 3.89 goals per game. With sides above them holding very winnable fixtures, it’s do-or-die for the Welsh side, who will throw both the kitchen sink and the bathroom sink at AFC Fylde. Sitting back at Merthyr is a recipe for disaster, especially with South Shields facing a Kidderminster side with little to play for. Fylde are the league’s top scorers with 108 goals, but Craig Mahon will be wary of their away form, having lost three on the bounce. A fast start may be required to silence a buoyant Penydarren Park, potentially setting up a frantic second half. It wouldn’t surprise me if this ended in double figures - game state permitting - so FYLED TO SCORE IN EACH HALF and TO SCORE 2+ IN EACH HALF are advised bets. 0-0 incoming.

Radcliffe vs Macclesfield Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Similar to the Sutton bet, what on earth am I doing backing a side with no wins and ten losses in 12? RADCLIFFE were once in playoff contention, but a poor run -perhaps linked to Anthony Johnson’s departure to Bury - has seen them fade badly. They’ve conceded 32 goals in that spell, scoring just 13. It doesn’t make pretty reading, especially as I’m backing them for a first WIN since February. However, Macclesfield have fourth place secured and face what will likely be a rampant Buxton side on Wednesday - a team who passed them to death at Moss Rose on Boxing Day. Against a very physical Radcliffe side, don’t be surprised to see a heavily rotated Silkmen XI. Evens for the hosts in the DOUBLE CHANCE market is the main bet in this game.