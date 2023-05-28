Manchester United are the odds-on favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window.

The Old Trafford club find themselves priced at 8/15 to bring in the England international, who has made a total of 195 appearances at this current club. It comes with reports on Sunday stating that Chelsea's contest with Newcastle in their final game of a dismal campaign will be Mount's last at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount - to sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet) Manchester Utd - 8/15

To stay at Chelsea - 9/2

Liverpool - 5/1

Arsenal - 6/1

Bayern Munich - 25/1

Manchester City - 33/1 Odds correct at 1325 BST (28/05/23)

Mount's contract expires in 12 months' time, but Chelsea aren't going to allow him to enter the final year of his deal, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. That will put potential suitors on alert, with United and rivals Liverpool the most recent clubs to be linked with a move. The summer should bring a midfield rebuild at Anfield, and that could see Mount become a key figure in Jürgen Klopp's side. Remaining a Chelsea player is second-favourite in the market at 9/2, but it's expected that the price will drift following the various reports on Sunday.