After a profitable weekend, Joe Rindl has a best bet and preview for Marseille's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg with Feyenoord.

Europe's Thursday night action last week saw three tense semi-finals. Then there was Feyenoord vs Marseille. Awash with atmosphere and noise, these two sides played out a 3-2 thriller to leave their semi-final second leg in the south of France very much in the balance. In the first leg, the Dutch side were 2-0 up at De Kuip after 20 minutes following goals from Cyriel Dessers and Luis Sinisterra. But they were soon pegged back with Bamba Dieng and Gerson levelling the tie up at the break. Dessers’ winner right after the restart gives Feyenoord a narrow advantage.

Feyenoord have won each of their past five games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last seven. They sit third in the Eredivisie, 11 points off leaders Ajax and seven behind second-placed PSV. The Europa Conference League is their best chance of a trophy this season, and a route into the Europa League. As for Marseille, they are the best of the rest in Ligue 1, sitting in second 14 points off champions Paris St-Germain. Their 3-0 loss to Lyon at the weekend (xG: OM 1.25 - 2.38 OL) was their second on the bounce and third defeat in five. Over a longer stretch though the French side’s form looks good. They’ve won 10 of their past 13 in all competitions.

Both teams to score is understandably very short at 1/2. Surprisingly though, after a very open reverse fixture, there’s plenty of value in the corners market. The evens available about OVER 10.5 CORNERS makes appeal. There were 11 corners in the reverse fixture. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 Corners with Sky Bet In Feyenoord matches this season that bet has come through in 67% of league matches, rising to 77% for games on the road. Marseille home league matches are averaging exactly 11 corners this term.

Marseille v Feyenoord best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Over 10.5 Corners at 1/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Marseille 2-2 Feyenoord (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1200 BST (03/05/22)