Football betting tips: Weekend best bets
Friday (19:45)
2.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Hellas Verona vs Milan at 8/11 (General)
Saturday (15:00)
3pts BTTS and both teams 10+ booking points in Brentford vs Forest at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Sunday (16:30)
2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Wolfsburg vs Dortmund at 17/20 (William Hill)
Verona vs Milan
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday
- Home 9/2 | Draw 3/1 | Away 11/20
Verona have been wild and wacky to follow in Serie A this season.
The strugglers start the weekend just one point and one place outside of the drop-zone, owning the worst defence in the division by a country mile. Hellas have haemorrhaged 39 goals in their opening 16 encounters, with games against the league’s elite proving particularly goal-heavy.
Verona have struck three goals in home league victories against both Roma and Napoli, although they have also been thrashed 5-0 at home by Inter, as well as suffering a 3-0 defeat by Juventus. The hosts have also been trounced 6-1 by Atalanta, 3-1 at Fiorentina and suffered a 2-1 reverse at Lazio.
They have shipped two goals or more in 11 of their 16 Serie A showdowns this season, delivering OVER 2.5 GOALS profit on 13 occasions.
Milan may be pretty functional at San Siro, but the Rossoneri tend to come alive when taking to the road.
Six of seven away Serie A games under Paolo Fonseca have featured over 2.5 goals and both teams to score winners – Milan’s only away clean sheet came at the league’s lowest goalscorers Monza.
Go back to the beginning of last season and the Rossoneri have seen over 2.5 goals pay in 21 of 26 games as guests, 54% of which even produced 4+ goals.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
- Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
- Home 5/4 | Draw 5/2 | Away 19/10
Goals should be on the agenda at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.
Brentford’s eight home Premier League encounters this season have averaged an enormous five goals per-game – all eight have banked for BTTS backers, while seven have produced over 2.5 goals. Five of those eight contests even featured five goals or more.
Nottingham Forest head to the capital having seen over 2.5 goals land in seven of their last eight.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have only fired blanks at Manchester City and Arsenal in their eight away days thus far, and have scored in 14 of their 18 overall away games under Nuno, recording only two clean sheets on their travels.
All four meetings between the two clubs since Forest’s promotion have seen BTTS pay out and a repeat holds plenty of appeal.
We can bolster the odds on offer by including BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS, giving us a 10/11 (1.91) shot with Sky Bet – the two teams have collected at least one caution in 15 of 16 top-flight tussles this term.
Wolfsburg vs Dortmund
- Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday
- Home 2/1 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/20
Wolfsburg’s four-game winning streak was brought to an end by Freiburg last weekend, though Ralph Hasenhuttl’s outfit command plenty of respect as underdogs ahead of Sunday’s mouthwatering match-up with Borussia Dortmund. The Wolves have suffered only one defeat by a multiple-goal margin thus far and pack plenty of attacking punch.
Only the top three in the Bundesliga have bagged more goals than Wolfsburg thus far, with the Wolves failing to score just once this season. The hosts have plundered two strikes or more in 10 of their 14 league tussles and will fancy their chances of enhancing that record against a Dortmund side that’s managed a solitary shutout in 12 league dates since August.
BVB are winless on the road (W0-D2-L4) and head to Wolfsburg off three successive Bundesliga draws. Pressure is mounting on Nuri Sahin to get Die Schwarzgelben firing but the visitors are difficult to trust. Instead, back OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS at 17/20 (1.85).
This wager has won in 10 of Wolfsburg’s 14 fixtures, while five of Dortmund’s six away days have seen BTTS bank.
Odds correct at 0930 GMT (19/12/24)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.