2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Wolfsburg vs Dortmund at 17/20 (William Hill)

3pts BTTS and both teams 10+ booking points in Brentford vs Forest at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Verona vs Milan

Verona have been wild and wacky to follow in Serie A this season.

The strugglers start the weekend just one point and one place outside of the drop-zone, owning the worst defence in the division by a country mile. Hellas have haemorrhaged 39 goals in their opening 16 encounters, with games against the league’s elite proving particularly goal-heavy.

Verona have struck three goals in home league victories against both Roma and Napoli, although they have also been thrashed 5-0 at home by Inter, as well as suffering a 3-0 defeat by Juventus. The hosts have also been trounced 6-1 by Atalanta, 3-1 at Fiorentina and suffered a 2-1 reverse at Lazio.

They have shipped two goals or more in 11 of their 16 Serie A showdowns this season, delivering OVER 2.5 GOALS profit on 13 occasions.

Milan may be pretty functional at San Siro, but the Rossoneri tend to come alive when taking to the road.

Six of seven away Serie A games under Paolo Fonseca have featured over 2.5 goals and both teams to score winners – Milan’s only away clean sheet came at the league’s lowest goalscorers Monza.

Go back to the beginning of last season and the Rossoneri have seen over 2.5 goals pay in 21 of 26 games as guests, 54% of which even produced 4+ goals.