Follow @MarkOHaire

Mark is -11.25 pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Young Boys to beat Luzern at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Queen of the South vs Edinburgh City – BTTS at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Mainz vs Hoffenheim – BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Mainz vs Hoffenheim Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 13/5 Mainz’s decision to appoint Bo Henriksen as their new head coach at the start of March has breathed new life into the 05ers survival fight. The Karnevalsverein club have collected seven points from a possible nine, trouncing both basement battlers Bochum and Darmstadt at their MEWA Arena to move to within three points of safety. Henriksen has injected a more proactive approach from Mainz and the 05ers are plying with renewed belief, confidence and aggression. The aforementioned victories saw the Rhineland-Palatinate club rack up a cumulative 6.16 Expected Goals (xG) and 21 shots in the box – a repeat of those figures against Hoffenheim should bring goals this weekend. Hoffenheim are erratic at best, though the Sinsheim group tend to guarantee goals – the visitors have recorded a solitary shutout all season, yet managed to score themselves in 25/28 Bundesliga battles. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals and BTTS with Sky Bet On the road, 12 of 14 Hoffe matches have delivered in both the OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS market and I’m eager to support a repeat.

Queen of the South vs Edinburgh City Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 1/11 | Draw 7/1 | Away 18/1 Edinburgh City’s clash with Montrose last Saturday was abandoned early on due to unplayable weather conditions, though I’m happy to get back on the goals train when the capital club return to action with a trip to Queen of the South this weekend. City’s relegation from Scottish League One was confirmed in mid-March, yet Michael McIndoe’s side have continued to flood forward and play their part in a series of high-scoring affairs. The beleaguered guests have notched in 11 of 16 away days this term, including a recent trip to runaway title champions Falkirk. Queen of the South could be the perfect opponents for a goal-filled game. The Doonhamers are the BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE kings of the third-tier, with 13 of their 16 Palmerston Park encounters paying-out for BTTS backers. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score with Sky Bet The Dumfries club are yet to keep a clean sheet in front of their home supporters with all three meetings with Edinburgh City delivering BTTS.