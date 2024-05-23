Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mark O'Haire best bets

Mark O'Haire's football betting tips, best bets and nap: Wembley weekend

By Mark O'Haire
12:11 · THU May 23, 2024
  • Follow @MarkOHaire
  • Mark is -5.61pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend

3pts Man City to win and Under 4.5 goals vs Man Utd at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City - BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Leeds vs Southampton – Under 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet)

  • The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

CLICK HERE to add selections to your bet slip and for a 13/2 boosted treble

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City recorded a historic fourth successive Premier League title last weekend and it’s difficult to oppose the Citizens on Saturday as they go in search of another domestic double. Pep Guardiola’s group ran out cushy 3-0 and 3-1 winners when facing Manchester United in league action this season with dominant displays arriving in each victory.

Across the two EPL tussles, Man City won the expected goals (xG) battle 6.50 to 1.20. The shot count was 48-10 in City’s favour with the Citizens racking up 18 on-target efforts, 29 attempts from inside the penalty box, 27 corners and 111 touches inside the Man Utd penalty area (the Red Devils accumulated just 25 of their own across the two games).

The defending champions arrive in fearsome form – winning nine successive Premier League showdowns, striking three times or more on seven occasions. In contrast, Erik ten Hag’s underdogs continue to produce chaotic and ramshackle defensive performances, hemorrhaging goals, and conceding chances and corners by the lorryload.

MAN CITY are understandably short-priced favourites yet we can back the Citizens at a generous price when including UNDER 4.5 GOALS – only two of the past 26 FA Cup finals have produced five goals or more, whilst just one FA Cup final since 1979 has seen a team succeed in a match that’s featured five goals or more.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City

Major League Soccer continues to provide plenty of entertainment in 2024. Across both conferences, the Stateside division is boasting a 2.94 goals per-game average with 59% of contests featuring Over 2.5 Goals winners and 64% of matches delivering Both Teams To Score profit; I’m eager to support a repeat in Portland on Saturday night.

The Timbers are only three points off the bottom in the West, winning just three of their opening 14 fixtures. Nevertheless, Portland’s goals record is fascinating – only Real Salt Lake, the leaders in the West, have scored more than the Timbers’ 26-goal tally, whilst only rock-bottom San Jose have conceded more than their 29 goals against thus far.

Matches involving Portland are averaging an enormous 3.93 goals per-game with the hosts still searching for their maiden shutout but managing to get on the scoresheet themselves in 12 of 14 fixtures. That’s seen the BTTS wager pay-out in 12/14 matches with all bar two of those tussles also covering the Over 2.5 mark – 64% of dates even went Over 3.5.

Second-bottom Kansas City arrive having tabled only two triumphs in 13. However, the visitors have also grabbed at least one goal in 11 of those showdowns, recording a solitary clean sheet along the way, leading to 11/13 BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE winners – combining a repeat alongside OVER 2.5 GOALS therefore holds plenty of appeal at here.

Leeds vs Southampton

The Championship play-off final is dubbed ‘the most valuable match in world football’ with promotion to the Premier League boosting the winners’ coffers by at least £170m, and the magnitude of the match can often cripple clubs on their big day at Wembley.

Perhaps unsurprisingly with so much at stake, Championship play-off finals are rarely high-scoring affairs. Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 26 years ago, 17 (68%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90-minute mark with fewer than three goals - 52% of those 25 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike.

Meanwhile, only six of the past 23 finals have paid out for Both Teams To Score backers, highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals.

With that in mind, I’m happy to back UNDER 2.5 GOALS here at even money with the odds implying just a 50% chance of a low-goal game despite the rarity of a Championship play-off final shootout.

Odds correct at 1230 BST (23/05/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo