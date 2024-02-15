Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Tranmere vs Stockport - Over 2.5 Goals + BTTS at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Wrexham to score 2+ goals and Notts County to score 1+ goal at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Luton vs Man Utd - BTTS and Both teams carded at 11/10 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Tranmere vs Stockport Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 10/3 | Draw 13/5 | Away 3/4 Tranmere’s resurgence under Nigel Adkins has been punctured following a recent run of four defeats in six, which includes Tuesday night’s humbling 3-2 home reverse against Morecambe. Rovers raced into a two-goal lead at Prenton Park, before losing the contest in second-half stoppage-time from the penalty spot. The Wirral-based club have therefore managed only five clean sheets across the whole League Two campaign, far from ideal when preparing to welcome table-toppers Stockport on Saturday. The Hatters saw their lead at the top cut to a solitary point following their own midweek reverse, with County now tabling just five triumphs in 13 since mid-November.

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins

Interestingly, Stockport have recorded only three shutouts in that 13-game streak, whilst the league-leaders have also managed a paltry 2/14 clean sheets in away days. Even so, the Hatters notched in 13/14 road trips (bagging 2+ on 10 occasions) with 12 of those 14 tussles paying-out for Both Teams To Score backers and 11/14 landing in the Over 2.5 column. Those eye-catching numbers tally nicely with Tranmere’s home figures, with Rovers scoring in 14/16 Prenton Park contests, bagging multiple goals in 11 of 16 showdowns, with 13 of those fixtures also producing Over 2.5 Goals profit. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals and Both teams to score with Sky Bet I’m therefore eager to support a bulbous price on offer about OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Wrexham vs Notts County Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 10/11 | Draw 14/5 | Away 12/5 Newly-promoted pair Wrexham and Notts County remain in the League Two promotion hunt despite a number of recent hiccups. The big-budget twosome both have their eyes on a top-three prize and boast the attacking firepower required to make big statements in the chase for back-to-back promotions between now and May. I’m expecting an exciting affair when the duo cross swords at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday with goals on the agenda. Wrexham have struck at least twice in 14 of their 15 home league encounters, averaging 2.87 goals per-game – the Dragons have even racked up three strikes or more in eight of those 15 fixtures in front of their own supporters.

Wrexham's Elliot Lee

Notts County arrive in north Wales having notched in all bar four of their League Two tussles this term, whilst also boasting the league’s hottest marksman in Macaulay Langstaff. Despite their top-seven position, the Magpies have also only landed five clean sheets with 74% of their fourth-tier clashes providing Both Teams To Score profit. CLICK HERE to back Wrexham to score 2+ and Notts County to score 1+ goal with Sky Bet I’m happy to follow the trends by backing WREXHAM TO SCORE 2+ and NOTTS COUNTY TO SCORE 1+ GOALS .

Luton vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 16/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 3/4 Luton have surpassed pre-season expectations to be sat outside of the Premier League drop-zone as we start the turn for home. The Hatters have impressed in their final-third output too, scoring in 11 successive top-flight matches and failing to score in only four of 23 dates overall since promotion. Town have also netted in 10 of 11 at Kenilworth Road.

Luton manager Rob Edwards