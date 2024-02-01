Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Tranmere vs Crewe - BTTS + Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Cheltenham to win (draw no bet) vs Wycombe at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Man Utd 6+ corners and most corners vs West Ham at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Cheltenham vs Wycombe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Cheltenham vs Wycombe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 8/5 Cheltenham have enjoyed an extraordinary turnaround under Darrell Clarke's watch. The Robins made a record-breakingly bad start to League One, picking up a solitary point and failing to score in their first 11 fixtures before the tide started to turn. Based on results since Clarke arrived in the hot-seat, Cheltenham would be 14th having posted W6-D4-L8 with two of those league defeats occurring in his opening two tussles. Sure, Town are still seven points from survival, but they've proven in recent duels with high-flying Derby, Bolton and Portsmouth they're now a very capable outfit. CHELTENHAM have now scored in 14 of their past 16 League One dates, have returned a rock-solid W4-D3-L1 across their last eight Whaddon Road encounters, and look underrated in the DRAW NO BET market at 10/11 (1.91) with Sky Bet on Saturday against a sinking Wycombe ship. Wycombe have won once in 17 since October's international break, scoring only 16 goals in that same sample. The easily-opposed Chairboys have slipped to within four points of the drop-zone and head down the A40 looking for their first success on the road since September.

Tranmere vs Crewe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 23/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 2/1 Tranmere are enjoying an excellent revival under Nigel Adkins and begin the weekend only three points off the top-half. Rovers have tabled eight league victories in their most recent 13, scoring in 11 of those showdowns and racking up multiple goals on nine occasions. The Wirral-based club have been especially effective at their Prenton Park base. In front of their own supporters, Tranmere have scored in 13 of 14 league fixtures. However, the hosts have only managed three clean sheets, a run that’s lead to a glut of high-scoring encounters with Both Teams To Score banking in 10 of those 14 tussles, whilst Over 2.5 Goals provided profit in 12/14 Prenton Park contests.

Crewe are the visitors to the Wirral this weekend and the Alex don't normally require an extra invitation to engage in an entertaining clash. Crewe have scored in 26//29 fourth-tier fixtures, silencing only six of their opponents despite sitting in a lofty fifth-placed position. Ten of 14 away days saw BTTS oblige with half of those games featuring four goals or more. I'm expecting both teams to contribute to what should be a fun and goal-filled affair with OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE an eye-catching angle at 21/20 (2.05) with Boylesports.

Manchester United vs West Ham Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 8/11 | Draw 3/1 | Away 10/3 Manchester United remain difficult to trust at odds-on quotes with the Old Trafford outfit rated as a mid-table side according to numerous major metrics; Erik ten Hag’s team have flattered to deceive at the best of times, even shipping multiple goals in six of their 11 home Premier League fixtures this season. However, the Red Devils have been dominating one specific part of the game: corners. Only the top-three EPL sides are averaging more flag-kicks per-game than Man Utd’s 6.38 with the bulk of the damage arriving at Old Trafford; in front of their own supporters, ten Hag’s team have taken 7+ Corners in 10 of 11 tussles, averaging a chunky 8.64 corners per-game.