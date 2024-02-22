Football betting tips: Sunday tips 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax at 1/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add selections to your bet slip

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Kick-off time: 15:45 GMT, Sunday

Ajax's recent resurgence has run out of steam of late. The Amsterdam giants have picked up a solitary point when heavily favoured against NEC Nijmegen and Heracles, leaving de Godenzonen eight points adrift of third; this weekend, John van't Schip's strugglers face a tricky trip to fellow out-of-form outfit AZ. I'm eager to support goals in this game with Ajax's encounters providing plenty in recent months. The 36-time Dutch champions have recorded only three Eredivisie clean sheets all season and have shipped multiple goals in seven of their past nine showdowns, as well as conceding twice or more in 10 of their last 11 away days across all competitions. Ajax's most recent games as guests have concluded 2-3, 4-2, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 2-1, 3-4, 2-2, 2-5, 0-2, 3-4, 1-1, 1-3. Those 14 fixtures have returned an enormous 4.43 goals per-game, with 13 paying-out for Both Teams To Score backers and 12 tussles crossing the Over 2.5 Goals barrier – eight of those 14 match-ups even featured a minimum of five strikes. Considering AZ have silenced only two of their domestic opponents since October, and with both sides in need of maximum points in their quest for European qualification places, another high-scoring shootout could be in the offing and so OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has to be on the menu at a backable price this weekend.

There was a time when Getafe were considered Under 2.5 Goals specialists in La Liga. However, Los Azulones have evolved into an entertaining team to follow during Jose Bordalas' second stint in charge. The capital club have scored in 18 of their last 23 league outings and produced plenty of eye-catching action when on their travels too. In Getafe's last five away fixtures, they've scored at Villarreal, at Betis, notched twice at Osasuna, netted three goals at Atletico Madrid, as well as Sevilla. Go further back and Bordalas' boys have bagged twice at Athletic and scored three times when visiting Real Sociedad this season. These days Getafe pose plenty of threat in forward areas. Since early December, Barcelona have conceded in 10 of 11 La Liga and Champions League contests, shipping multiple goals in five of those fixtures. That includes three when welcoming lowly Granada, five at home to Villarreal, two against rock-bottom Almeria, and four against Girona in the Catalan capital. Defensively, Xavi's team have been a mess. I'm therefore keen to support OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in Saturday's showdown. Eight of those past 11 Barca battles have beaten the Over 2.5 line with 10 delivering BTTS pay-outs, whilst Getafe have already seen this selection provide profit in trips to Real Madrid, Atletico, Athletic, Real Sociedad, Osasuna.