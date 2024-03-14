Sporting Life
Mark O'Haire's best bets

Mark O'Haire's football betting tips, best bets and nap: Count the cards

By Mark O'Haire
12:57 · THU March 14, 2024
  • Follow @MarkOHaire
  • Mark is -7.03pts for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend

3pts Luton vs N Forest - BTTS and 40+ booking points at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Fulham vs Tottenham - Over 2.5 Goals and both teams 10+ booking points at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Montrose vs Annan – Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at evens (Sky Bet)

  The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Luton v N Forest

A relegation six-pointer stands-out at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Luton are licking their wounds after chucking away their three-goal half-time advantage at Bournemouth in midweek, a result that leaves the Hatters three points shy of survival ahead of this crunch clash with fellow basement battlers Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

I’m expecting a positive reaction from Rob Edwards’ outfit and goals should be on the agenda. Luton have now scored in 24 of 28 Premier League games, notching in 13 of 14 encounters on home soil – 11 of those 14 dates delivered Both Teams To Score with Luton managing only two clean sheets across the entirety of their EPL campaign thus far.

Luton manager Rob Edwards

Nottingham Forest may have blanked in their last two tussles, though the Tricky Trees netted at least twice in seven of their previous nine and have a full complement of attacking options available. The Reds have recorded a measly four shutouts of their own, a sample that also includes an enjoyable 2-2 draw with Luton in the reverse match-up.

We can back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND 40+ BOOKING POINTS to engineer an odds-against price here, which holds plenty of appeal.

Darren England has the whistle – the referee is averaging 5.88 cards and has flashed 5+ bookings in 71% of his 17 league showdowns this season. Meanwhile, Luton are averaging 2.07 cards at home with Forest hitting 2.93 away.

Montrose vs Annan

Montrose are one of the form teams in Scotland’s League One, collecting six wins in their last seven to solidify their place in the promotion play-offs. Stewart Petrie’s posse have plundered three goals or more in five of their most recent six, with their only blemish during their recent winning streak arriving at runaway league leaders Falkirk.

Second-bottom Annan head to Links Park, and despite their precarious position, shouldn’t be dismissed. The visitors have only fired away blanks at Falkirk and Hamilton; indeed, Annan have netted in 24/28 league dates, though their tally of only two clean sheets has led to 22/28 Both Teams To Score winners, including 12 of 14 on their travels.

The pair have already played out a 2-2 draw as recently as January and another enjoyable and entertaining encounter could be in the offing. Eight of Montrose’s past 12 have produced Both Teams To Score winners and with both sides in fine goalscoring form, it makes sense to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS an attractive price.

Fulham vs Tottenham

Tottenham have been terrific fun to follow under Ange Postecoglou, especially on their travels this term. Following Spurs’ 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa, the capital club have scored at least twice in 11 of 13 away days (averaging 2.31 goals) – yet the visitors have also shipped multiple strikes on eight occasions, with 40+ booking points a regular profit-maker.

Across all venues, Tottenham have been the entertainment kings for quite some time – a massive 17 of Spurs’ most recent 18 league matches have paid-out for Over 2.5 Goals backers with 16 of those fixtures featuring Both Teams To Score winners. Considering Fulham have broken the Over 2.5 line in 14 of their past 17, it’s difficult to dismiss goals.

Ange Postecoglou

Cards could also be on the agenda with the prolific Robert Jones officiating. The referee is averaging 5.12 cards through 17 league assignments this season, brandishing four or more in 88% of those outings.

Both Fulham and Spurs have each been carded in 89% of their top-flight tussles making OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS 10+ BOOKING POINTS an appealing prospect.

Odds correct at 1315 GMT (14/03/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

